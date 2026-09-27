Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARC Raiders, Embark Studios

ARC Raiders Reveals New Content Coming In The Frozen Trail Update

ARC Raiders has a new update coming out on October 8, as things start to get chilly and deadly along the treacherous Frozen Trail

Article Summary Arc Raiders: Frozen Trail launches October 8 with Pendola Pass, a brutal new mountain map packed with vertical danger.

Flash Freeze storms, Avalanche Shelters, Redirection events, and the Ballistic Gondola add high-risk Arc Raiders action.

Frozen Trail adds new Arc Raiders enemies, Outposts, Weapon Amplification, fresh gear, quests, and skill tree updates.

Arc Raiders Season 6 begins with a 60-level Reward Pass, plus the Frozen Trail Collector Set DLC and cosmetics.

Embark Studios and Nexon revealed new info about what to expect in the next Arc Raiders update, as they head toward the Frozen Trail. This is a beefy little update that will give players a lot to do and plenty of places to die as they head to the Pendola Pass, filled with all sorts of new challenges and valuable loot. Along with the new amplification, new items, new weapons stencils, a new map condition called Redirection, a new quest system, a new rewards pass, and more. We have the full dev notes below as the content launches on October 8.

ARC Raiders: Frozen Trail

NEW MAP: PENDOLA PASS

Head to the northern edge of the Rust Belt and face ARC Raiders' most challenging environment yet. Pendola Pass is a harsh, remote mountain region and the most ambitious map to date, designed with increased verticality, dense interiors, complex terrain and new points of interest to uncover, including a massive fallen Emperor for Raiders to explore, if they dare.

Pendola Pass also introduces dynamic Flash Freeze weather conditions that can sweep across the map at any time, forcing Raiders to seek shelter before the cold takes its toll. Avalanche Shelters activate as a freeze approaches, offering both protection and the promise of loot, but they can also draw the attention of opportunistic Raiders. Pendola Pass also introduces the Ballistic Gondola, a unique new extraction method that must be called in and boarded quickly, with space for just three Raiders. With its unforgiving environment and unpredictable threats, Pendola Pass provides a new level of challenge for even the most experienced Raiders.

NEW MINOR MAP CONDITION: REDIRECTION

Exclusive to Pendola Pass, Redirection gives Raiders a chance to draw Harvester Payloads away from the Collector and toward their own location. But calling in the valuable ARC loot comes with a cost: the Transmitter will attract both ARC and rival Raiders, forcing players to balance threats in order to clear and defend the area before they can claim their reward.

NEW ARC THREATS

Frozen Trail introduces 3 new ARC enemies, alongside the Frigate, a massive airborne carrier that presents a high-stakes challenge for experienced Raiders. The relentless Bully uses aggressive hit-and-run attacks, while the swift and tactical Skulker keeps Raiders on their toes. Aboard the Frigate, Raiders will encounter Hydra, an ARC capable of targeting multiple players at once and respawning.

NEW PROGRESSION

Raiders can now settle outside Speranza with Outposts, new personal spaces that can be expanded. Players can also build and upgrade workbenches, craft items, and express themselves through decor.

WEAPON AMPLIFICATION

The new Research Station unlocks Weapon Amplification, allowing players to upgrade weapons beyond the current limit with special gameplay mechanics and new weapon skins.

NEW GAMEPLAY ITEMS

Frozen Trail brings new items, weapons and musical instruments, including the Camera gadget, allowing players to take photos in first-person mode, and the Grappling Hook.

NEW WEAPON STENCILS

The update introduces a new system for customizing the appearance of weapons, granting distinct aesthetics (weapon stats are unaffected). Weapon Stencils can be acquired in various ways, and once learned and consumed Raiders will have the permanent ability to apply them to any compatible weapon.

NEW QUESTS AND QUEST SYSTEM

An improved system offers Raiders more robust quests, including bonus XP for completing optional objectives.

SKILL TREE IMPROVEMENTS

Changes to the Raider skill tree include new skills and improvements to existing skills, enabling players to better embellish their playstyle with more impactful skill choices.

TRIALS SEASON 6

Frozen Trail kicks off the next season of Trials, giving Raiders new challenges to take on.

NEW REWARD PASS

The Frozen Trail Reward Pass consists of 60 levels of in-game rewards, and two tracks: the Free Pass, available to all players who own the base game, and the Premium Pass. The Premium Pass can be unlocked via the in-game store for 1,150 Raider Tokens, or via the Frozen Trail Collector Set store bundle, and includes 50 additional rewards, including exclusive Raider cosmetics and 1,150 additional Raider Tokens. This brings the total of Raider Tokens available for completing the Reward Pass across both Free and Premium Tracks to 1,350.

FROZEN TRAIL COLLECTOR SET DLC

A new DLC bundle will launch with the Frozen Trail update on October 8. The bundle includes exclusive cosmetic items including the Renzo outfit, plus Dragon's Breath Weapon Stencil, Bob Hair Style, as well as 2,400 Raider Tokens. The DLC also unlocks the Premium Pass for the new Frozen Trail Reward Pass.

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