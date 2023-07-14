Posted in: Arena Breakout, Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: Arena Breakout, Level Infinite, MoreFun Studios

Arena Breakout Releases Launch Trailer As It Goes Global

Check out the latest launch trailer for Arena Breakout, as the game has officially been released globally for mobile devices.

Level Infinite and MoreFun Studios have officially launched Arena Breakout globally for mobile, and with it comes a brand new launch trailer for you to enjoy. The game already had one of the biggest mobile pre-registrations ever with over 10 million signed on, so the game is already starting out with a massive playerbase that you can get jump in with right now as you play a mix of battle royale and PvPvE, while looting everywhere you go for extra creds. You can check out the trailer down below as the game is now live for you to play.

"Build and modify ultra-realistic guns with Arena Breakout's Ultimate Gunsmithing System. Mix and match more than 700 accessories to fit in over ten modification slots. Gear up before each mission with the proper equipment, medical supplies, and accessories to fit your combat style. After each successful operation, sell and trade weapons and valuables you find in the game's open market system to build your cache and reputation as a legendary soldier of fortune. Featuring state-of-the-art lighting and a dynamic weather system utilizing Unreal Volumetric Cloud Technology, Arena Breakout breaks the mold of casual shooters by delivering a rich and thrilling hardcore tactical FPS experience that will satisfy a new generation of mobile gamers."

"To celebrate this remarkable moment in mobile gaming, Arena Breakout will have limited in-game events during global launch week, including a 7-day Login Bundle and Advanced Challenge mode for special rewards. Special Returner Reward titles and bundles can be claimed by returning players that participated in Arena Breakout's Global Closed Beta. Also, Arena Breakout will be hosting the first Arena Breakout Triathlon showcase today. Watch your favorite content creators, like Levinho and ChocoTaco, shoot, loot, and breakout in weekly livestreamed competitions all month. Tune in to win sweet prizes!"

