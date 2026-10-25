Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Arizona Sunshine, Vertigo Games

Arizona Sunshine Announces Official Deluxe Edition Arriving January 21

Arizona Sunshine is getting a Deluxe Edition with all of the DLC and improvements from the 2024 edition included on January 21, 2027.

Article Summary Arizona Sunshine Deluxe Edition launches January 21, 2027, bundling the 2024 remake, DLC, upgrades, and bonus features.

Vertigo Games brings Arizona Sunshine to Steam, Epic Games Store, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Play as Sunny and team up with Buddy in a darkly funny Arizona Sunshine adventure across a zombie-filled desert.

Arizona Sunshine Deluxe Edition adds split-screen and online co-op, new weapons, brutal combat, and playable Buddy.

Vertigo Games has confirmed that a Deluxe Edition of Arizona Sunshine is on the way, with the VR title launching this new edition on January 21, 2027. Originally released in 2016, the game received a remake in 2024 for PC, PS5, and VR (which we had a lot of fun playing), along with additional DLC. All of that content has been wrapped into this title, along with bonus features and improvements to the game. You can see more in the latest trailer, as it will arrive for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Arizona Sunshine Gets Deluxe This January

Sharpen your machete, reload your shotgun, and bring your friends. The award-winning, smash-hit Arizona Sunshine series brings its explosive third-person and sun-baked co-op action to friends everywhere. Built on the foundation of the series' signature brutal gameplay and the frantic but surprisingly touching story of Arizona Sunshine VR 2, Arizona Sunshine delivers brand-new ways to survive the heart-pounding, limb-severing, dark-humored apocalypse in narrative-driven solo play or chaotic co-op where every encounter can spiral out of control.

Playing as Sunny, our dark-humored survivor who has spent way too much time alone in the desert talking to the undead he calls "Fred," you'll embark on a sun-drenched, gore-splattered road trip across Arizona with your fiercely loyal, zombie-chomping dog Buddy. It's a witty, frantic story about survival, loneliness, and the bond between a man and his dog. Sure, surviving alone is fine, but why not share the trauma? Grab a friend, a pizza, and a controller for chaotic split-screen co-op, or jump into a 2-player zombie-slaying sesh online.

Blast through massive hordes using fan-favorite and all-new weapons, from shotguns and machetes to flamethrowers and more. Firefights break down fast, split-second saves become routine, and nothing ever goes according to plan. Buddy isn't just your loyal four-legged companion through thick and thin; he's also the goodest boy in the apocalypse and more than happy to help tear through those pesky Freds alongside you. For the first time ever, Buddy is fully playable in co-op, unlocking a whole new way to experience the apocalypse together. Arizona Sunshine is fully reimagined in third-person for explosive action and accessible co-op gameplay. It delivers over-the-top zombie combat, outrageous customization, dark humor, and endless Fred-slaying chaos

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