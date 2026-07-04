Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Dragontopia, ARK: Survival Ascended

ARK: Survival Ascended Releases Three New Updates At Once

Studio Wildcard dropped a ton of new content into ARK: Survival Ascended this week, with three different updates now available.

Article Summary ARK: Survival Ascended drops three updates at once: Dragontopia, Genesis Ascended Part I, and Tides of Fortune.

Genesis Ascended Part I adds a remastered ocean biome, upgraded water physics, sailing, and the new Palaeoctopus.

Tides of Fortune expands ARK: Survival Ascended with shipbuilding, naval combat, skill trees, and new creatures.

ARK: Dragontopia launches a premium expansion pass with dragons, new gear, skill progression, and more updates in 2026.

Studio Wildcard decided to drop a ton of content into ARK: Survival Ascended this week as the game received not one, not two, but three different updates for players to jump into. First off, the team unleashed the new ARK: Dragontopia premium expansion pass that introduces Survivors to a new aerial ecosystem filled with dragons. Yes, we finally got dragons in this game. Those who pick up this pass will get updates in late July, October, and December 2026. culminating when a boundless, skyworld map drops. The team also dropped Genesis Ascended Part I, a free-ramstered piece of content, and Tides of Fortune, a new DLC introducing more naval gameplay systems. We have details on all three below.

Ocean Biome : As a new addition to the fully remastered Genesis expansion, dive into a massive, map-wide ocean biome built on a completely overhauled water physics system. Prepare for a true maritime experience with dynamic waves and realistic buoyancy as you command your own sailing ship. Discover islands and hidden fortresses that set the stage for chaotic, wide-scale ocean warfare.

Palaeoctopus: Master the ocean depths with this cliff-climbing cephalopod that uses its crushing tentacles to seize dual targets and supplies your tribe with limitless colored ink.

Naval Fleet : Construct customizable seaworthy vessels at the Shipyard, including the swift Sloop and the towering Brigantine. Transform your ship into a true floating fortress by building out the decks, painting the hull, flying your own Jolly Roger, and sailing into battle with sea shanties ringing over the roar of cannon fire!

Ship Combat : Take the helm to manually aim and fire your broadside cannons, either solo or as a cooperative multiplayer team! Utilize specialty ammo like Incendiary and Corrosive Cannonballs to give enemy armadas no quarter and send them to Davy Jones' locker – all without micromanaging a crew.

Ship Skill Tree : Customize your vessel's seafaring capabilities by investing your plunder across three distinct skill trees: Piracy, Merchant, and Luxury.

New Creatures: Tidepup : As adorable as it is invaluable, this benevolent semi-aquatic salamander specializes in support, protection, and healing. Keep it as a Juvenile shoulder-pet to defend against incoming damage and dispel negative effects, or evolve it into a Mature rideable mount capable of creating a regenerative healing zone for your allies. Parrot: This feathery friend tracks valuable treasure sources like Cave Crates, Alpha Creatures, and enemy Ship



Eclipsar Umbra , the legendary obsidian terror born to claim the night sky. Bound to your will through the mythic Dragon Horn, this shadow-forged executioner strikes with terrifying, unpredictable speed. Rain precision plasma from the cover of darkness, or slip through the void itself to ambush unsuspecting prey.

Dragon Skill Tree unlocks a brand-new progression path that lets you forge a deeper bond with your dragons. Push the limits of their gravity-defying acrobatics, amplify their shadow-forged plasma attacks, or tailor their defensive auras, as you shape the ultimate apex predator around your exact playstyle.

Drake Claw Grappler : Wield this essential new tool for high-altitude traversal and midair dragon mounting.

Draconic Armor : Equip this cosmetic set and look every inch the legendary dragonrider.

Dragon Life: Many more dragons will be launching in the weeks and months ahead as part of this phased expansion, culminating in a massive world map in December.

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