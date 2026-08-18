Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Clueless, Maxis, Mean Girls

As If! Clueless & Mean Girls Arrive In The Sims 4

Go back to high school at two very different points in pop culture, as Clueless and Mean Girls both come to The Sims 4 in new packs.

Article Summary The Sims 4 adds Clueless and Mean Girls Capsule Kits, bringing two iconic high school movie fashion eras to CAS.

The Mean Girls kit leans into Y2K style with miniskirts, matching sweaters, Mathletes jackets, and the COOL mom tracksuit.

The Clueless kit delivers peak '90s fashion, including Cher’s plaid set, layered tops, skirts, workout wear, and overalls.

Both The Sims 4 kits launch August 27 for $4 each, focusing on nostalgic outfits, mix-and-match looks, and movie vibes.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have decided to add two different content packs for The Sims 4 that harken back to high school movies, with packs for both Clueless and Mean Girls available for purchase. As you might suspect, this is more about fashion and vibe than about adding characters and settings, as both packs have captured the essence of what the characters wore in both films. The Clueless one is exceptionally on-point with way too much emphasis on plaid. We have some notes from the devs on both packs, and you can read the finer details in their latest blog post. Both will be sold in the shop for $4 each when they go on sale on August 27, which is pretty cheap compared to other packs.

The Sims 4: Mean Girls Capsule Kit

Get in, loser! We're going shopping! The Mean Girls Capsule Kit makes fetch happen with stylish Y2K looks that'll turn Sims into teen royalty, and there's no limit to all the ways players can mix and match styles. Whether they're strutting the halls in miniskirts and matching sweaters, getting ready for a rockin' jingle bell performance with a festive matching hat, repping the Mathletes with the signature team jackets or showing everyone they're a COOL mom in a velour track suit. We're sorry if anyone gets jealous of your Sim, but they can't help being popular.

The Clueless Capsule Kit

Ensemble-y challenged? Ugh, as if! The Clueless Capsule Kit will bring chic '90s looks that'll have the whole neighborhood jealous. Inspired by the film's unforgettable fashion, this collection is packed with nostalgic outfits ready for a new age of stories. From Cher's iconic plaid set to effortlessly chic everyday looks, every outfit makes a statement. Layered tops, button-front skirts, workout wear, and Tai-inspired overalls make it easy to mix, match, and create standout looks, whether your Sim is "rollin' with the homies" or flying solo.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!