Posted in: Asmodee, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Blue Crocker, Welcome To…

Asmodee Acquires The "Welcome To…" Tabletop IP

Asmodee has announced the acquisition of a new tabletop franchise, as they now own the IP to the "Welcome To..." series of titles.

Article Summary Asmodee acquires the Welcome To… tabletop IP from Blue Cocker, adding a hit flip-and-write series to its portfolio.

The Welcome To… games, created by Benoit Turpin, became family favorites with strong sales and global acclaim.

Asmodee says it will support the Welcome To… line, keep titles available, and explore new ways to grow the brand.

Company executives tease more Asmodee plans for Welcome To…, signaling future projects for the popular franchise.

Asmodee announced that they have acquired a familiar tabletop IP, as they now own the rights to the Welcome To… series from French publisher Blue Cocker. In case you've never seen them before, these games take you to new and interesting places where you'll use fli-and-write mechanics in order to achieve goals as a group. Now, obviously, the company isn't just owning the IP to own it; they are probably looking to make more games in the series, but they were literally coy about saying anything in the PR below about their future plans for it. For now, you can read more info below as we wait to see what they have cooked up.

Welcome To… Tabletop Series Joins asmodee

Since its original release in 2018, Welcome To…, designed by Benoit Turpin, then with Alexis Allard, and illustrated by Anne Heidsieck, has established itself as a series of successful and acclaimed family games (Welcome to Your Perfect Home, Welcome to the Moon…) as well as a pioneer of the flip-and-write category, where every player plays simultaneously. With hundreds of thousands of copies sold worldwide, different available versions, and translations in multiple languages, the games have been acclaimed by players across the globe and are ranked among the most popular games on Board Game Arena with over 3 million games played and 3,000 unique players per day in average.

With this acquisition, asmodee will continue to develop and support the Welcome To… universe, ensuring the games remain widely available while exploring new opportunities for players to discover and enjoy the franchise in the years to come. The transaction will have no material impact on asmodee's financial performance.

"Welcome To… established itself as landmark titles in modern board gaming, combining elegant game design with exceptional accessibility," said Benoit Clerc, SVP of Tabletop games at asmodee. "We have tremendous respect for the work accomplished by the Blue Cocker team, Benoit Turpin, and everyone who contributed to the success of the game and their different iterations. We are excited to welcome this intellectual property into asmodee's portfolio and join our line-up of great family games and look forward to building its future."

"From the very beginning, our ambition was to create a game that would stand the test of time and bring people together around the table. We are incredibly proud of everything Welcome To… has achieved over the past years, and we are confident asmodee will now carry the brand forward and introduce it to even more players around the world," said Blue Cocker founder Alain Balay.

"This acquisition goes beyond bringing a strong IP into our portfolio," added Mathieu Aubert, Head of Collections at asmodee "we see huge potential to expand the Welcome To… universe, and the team already has plenty of ideas to bring it to life. I look forward to sharing more about our projects in the coming month".

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