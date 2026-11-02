Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Mantic, Tabletop, Ubisoft | Tagged: Assassin's Creed: Animus

Assassin's Creed: Animus Reveals Standard and Collector's Editions

Assassin's Creed: Animus has revealed new details about the two versions of the game, as you can get either the Standard or the Collector’s Edition.

Article Summary Assassin's Creed: Animus is a new Ubisoft and Mantic Games board game built around rival Assassins reliving memories.

Players choose iconic Assassins with unique eras, gear, targets, and abilities, creating asymmetric gameplay and replayability.

Assassin's Creed: Animus supports 1-4 players, blending speed, strategy, and synchronization risks during each mission.

Standard Edition includes 4 characters and eras, while the Collector’s Edition adds 16 characters, 10 eras, and extras.

Mantic Games has partnered with Ubisoft to release a new Assassin's Creed tabletop board game with two different editions called Assassin's Creed: Animus. The game takes things back to the beginning in a way, as players will play as a character exploring their ancestor's memories in the Animus, recalling certain events and unlocking history along the way. Explore the timeline and take out targets, eventually leading to the truth. But who can make it to the end of the story first? The game will come in the Standard Edition with all the normal pieces and whatnot, but the Collector's Edition will go above and beyond, adding so much more to the title. We have the finer details below, with both editions now up for sale on their website.

Race Through Your Memories in Assassin's Creed: Animus

Assassin's Creed: Animus is a game of adventure and rivalry, where each player enters the memories of a legendary Assassin with unique abilities, equipment, and targets. Choose from a cast of iconic characters, with lots of different playstyles and historical eras to master. As you race to strike down your enemies, unexpected twists will test your plans. Balance speed and precision to stay synchronized with your Assassin's memories, outmaneuver your rivals, and earn the title of Master Assassin.

Designed for 1-4 players, aged 12+. A game of adventure and rivalry, as players 'enter the Animus' to relive the memories of a chosen legendary Assassin

Characters each have their appropriate time period, gear, targets, locations to explore, and asymmetric game mechanics – ensuring a huge amount of replayability

Characters are pursuing their own Templar targets, with their actions also affecting other players to generate twists/turns/challenges

Speed is advantageous, but reckless or clumsy assassinations start to 'desynchronize' players from the memories of their chosen character, and will have consequences at the end of the game.

Available in both Standard Edition (4 characters & eras), and a special limited-run Collector's Edition (16 characters, 10 eras, premium components, extra gameplay and deluxe storage)

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