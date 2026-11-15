Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Torchlight: Infinite, XD Games

Assassin's Creed Announced For New Torchlight: Infinite Crossover

Torchlight: Infinite is getting a brand-new crossover event, as Assassin's Creed will be making its way into the game in January 2027

Article Summary Torchlight: Infinite will crossover with Assassin's Creed in January 2027, with XD Games teasing the event this week.

Torchlight: Infinite SS14 Tartarus Hardcore Server is now live, challenging players with permadeath and leaderboard rewards.

The Unbound returns to Torchlight: Infinite with Move to Cast and Unshackled Destiny, expanding speed and build options.

Five new Torchlight: Infinite compasses boost Arcana, Overrealm, Outlaw, Dark Surge, and Lunaria runs with stronger rewards.

XD Games announced a new partnership with Ubisoft, as the world of Assassin's Creed will come to Torchlight: Infinite in a new crossover event. The team made a quick announcement this week to get people excited about it; there are no official images or videos yet, but we do know the content will arrive in January 2027.

Meanwhile, the team also launched the SS14 Tartarus Hardcore Server, bringing back The Unbound, who were last seen over the Summer, along with five new compasses for you to collect and utilize throughout the game. We have more details about that below from the team, as the content is now live.

Torchlight: Infinite Launches SS14 Tartarus

The SS14 Tartarus Hardcore Server is now live worldwide and, as before, it gives players the chance to risk it all on a fresh run, chasing greater rewards and leaderboard glory under the threat of permadeath. The Unbound brings back mechanics from prior seasons and adds two major changes to the core Torchlight: Infinite gameplay experience: Move to Cast and Unshackled Destiny. Move to Cast regularly triggers players' Core Skill and attempts to fire their Core Spell Skill's spell burst as they move across the battlefield, meaning players can supercharge their damage output while progressing through maps and leveling up faster than normal.

Unshackled Destiny removes the limits on the number of installed Destinies. While Socket restrictions still apply, this means players can experiment even further with character build options so they can maximize their chances on the battlefield. The Unbound also adds five more Compasses to the gameplay loop, and each of them can enhance players' runs in a big way.

Unbound Arcana Compass: Boosts your chances to encounter a Tarot Trial after killing a Boss in Arcana, with each completed Tarot Trial raising the chance of Secret Paths spawning.

Boosts your chances to encounter a Tarot Trial after killing a Boss in Arcana, with each completed Tarot Trial raising the chance of Secret Paths spawning. Unbound Overrealm Compass: Guarantees that your first Bottle Shadow captured in the Overrealm will be Red Quality or better.

Guarantees that your first Bottle Shadow captured in the Overrealm will be Red Quality or better. Unbound Outlaw Compass: Guarantees every Bonus Supply triggers two additional times in relevant content.

Guarantees every Bonus Supply triggers two additional times in relevant content. Unbound Dark Surge Compass: Greatly increases the chances that Dark Surge rewards will roll as Legendary Gear.

Greatly increases the chances that Dark Surge rewards will roll as Legendary Gear. Unbound Lunaria Compass: Guarantees that players in Lunaria will summon a Scarlet Moon Incantation boss encounter.

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