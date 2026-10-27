Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Adds Nightmare Mode

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced just got a new impressive update that adds New Game+ as well as the new Nightmare Mode.

Article Summary Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Title Update 1.0.8 adds New Game+ and a brutal new Nightmare Mode.

New Game+ lets you restart while keeping gear, weapons, trinkets, Jackdaw upgrades, pets, and more.

Story progress, quests, map discovery, forts, and key access reset in New Game+, which now scales up to NG+ 5.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Nightmare Mode boosts enemy damage, detection, attack speed, and naval danger.

Ubisoft has upped the ante a little in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced by releasing an all-new update that makes the game much more challenging. There are two major additions to Title Update 1.0.8, the first being the addition of New Game+, allowing you to start the journey all over again while keeping all of the progression from the first run, thereby not having to redo a lot of unnecessary work for experienced players. But if you're looking for a real challenge, the other major addition is Nightmare Mode, which raises the difficulty a few notches so only the most experienced pirates have a chance. We have mroe details below, and you can find more on their website, as the content is now live.

New Game+ in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

New Game+ is officially available in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, allowing you to start your adventure from the beginning while maintaining your previous run-through's progression, including:

Gear and tools

Weapons

Trinkets

Jackdaw and ship upgrades

Pets

And more!

When you activate New Game+, your story progress, active quests, quest items, map discover, location progress, and forts will reset. While your upgrades to the Jackdaw and Hideout remain in place, you'll need to regain access to each through story progression. You can continue your adventure up through New Game+ 5, and each iteration of New Game+ will introduce an additional difficulty modifier so your adventure scales with your abilities and loadout.

Nightmare Difficulty

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced 1.0.8 update also added a Nightmare Difficulty level, inviting you to test your mastery across ground combat, stealth, and naval combat. With Nightmare Difficulty enabled, you'll find:

Increased enemy damage

Increased attack frequency

Tighter parry and dodge windows

Faster ranged attacks

Heightened enemy detection

More threatening naval encounters

Anyone can toggle on Nightmare Difficulty, regardless of your progression in the story, and you can activate if for combat, stealth, naval, and activity difficulty independently, letting you customize your adventure to your playstyle even further.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!