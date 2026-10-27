Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Adds Nightmare Mode
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced just got a new impressive update that adds New Game+ as well as the new Nightmare Mode.
Article Summary
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Title Update 1.0.8 adds New Game+ and a brutal new Nightmare Mode.
- New Game+ lets you restart while keeping gear, weapons, trinkets, Jackdaw upgrades, pets, and more.
- Story progress, quests, map discovery, forts, and key access reset in New Game+, which now scales up to NG+ 5.
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Nightmare Mode boosts enemy damage, detection, attack speed, and naval danger.
Ubisoft has upped the ante a little in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced by releasing an all-new update that makes the game much more challenging. There are two major additions to Title Update 1.0.8, the first being the addition of New Game+, allowing you to start the journey all over again while keeping all of the progression from the first run, thereby not having to redo a lot of unnecessary work for experienced players. But if you're looking for a real challenge, the other major addition is Nightmare Mode, which raises the difficulty a few notches so only the most experienced pirates have a chance. We have mroe details below, and you can find more on their website, as the content is now live.
New Game+ in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
New Game+ is officially available in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, allowing you to start your adventure from the beginning while maintaining your previous run-through's progression, including:
- Gear and tools
- Weapons
- Trinkets
- Jackdaw and ship upgrades
- Pets
- And more!
When you activate New Game+, your story progress, active quests, quest items, map discover, location progress, and forts will reset. While your upgrades to the Jackdaw and Hideout remain in place, you'll need to regain access to each through story progression. You can continue your adventure up through New Game+ 5, and each iteration of New Game+ will introduce an additional difficulty modifier so your adventure scales with your abilities and loadout.
Nightmare Difficulty
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced 1.0.8 update also added a Nightmare Difficulty level, inviting you to test your mastery across ground combat, stealth, and naval combat. With Nightmare Difficulty enabled, you'll find:
- Increased enemy damage
- Increased attack frequency
- Tighter parry and dodge windows
- Faster ranged attacks
- Heightened enemy detection
- More threatening naval encounters
Anyone can toggle on Nightmare Difficulty, regardless of your progression in the story, and you can activate if for combat, stealth, naval, and activity difficulty independently, letting you customize your adventure to your playstyle even further.