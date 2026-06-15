Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Reveals Last Official Content Update

Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting its final content update this week as the team move onto the next title with Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Article Summary Assassin’s Creed Shadows gets its final official content update on June 16, closing out Ubisoft’s post-launch plans.

Black Tides adds a two-hour finale for Naoe and Yasuke, linking Assassin’s Creed Shadows to Black Flag Resynced.

New Animus Hub Projects Undertow and Riptides bring Assassin’s Creed Black Flag-inspired outfits for Naoe and Yasuke.

Domains adds five end-game challenge simulations, while a new modern-day Rift teases the emerging Horizon threat.

Ubisoft revealed new details about the final content update coming to Assassin's Creed Shadows as they move on from the game. The team released the developer video above in which they went into detail about what you can expect to see from the last official content drop, which includes content tied to Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, as they move onto the next official title due out next month. The game had a hell of a run, even after running into unfair criticism; it was one of the better entries in the latest run of new titles from the company. We have the finer details of what to expect below as the content drops on June 16.

The Last Content Drop For Assassin's Creed Shadows Happens This Week

In addition to this update, two new projects will be added to the Animus Hub: Projects Undertow and Riptides. They feature Assassin's Creed Black Flag-inspired outfits for Naoe and Yasuke. Following the release of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced on July 9, players will also be able to unlock Assassin's Creed Shadows-inspired outfits for Edward Kenway.

Black Tides: A final story arc delivering approximately two hours of narrative content that concludes Naoe and Yasuke's journey while connecting to Edward Kenway's story in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced and the broader Assassin's Creed universe. Access to Black Tides does not require ownership of the Claws of Awaji expansion; however, players must have completed the main story as well as the previous story content updates, A Critical Encounter and A Puzzlement.

A final story arc delivering approximately two hours of narrative content that concludes Naoe and Yasuke's journey while connecting to Edward Kenway's story in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced and the broader Assassin's Creed universe. Access to does not require ownership of the expansion; however, players must have completed the main story as well as the previous story content updates, A Critical Encounter and A Puzzlement. Domains : A replayability- focused set of challenges comprising five end-game simulations with evolving gameplay modifiers. Designed to challenge players' mastery of combat and character builds, Domains offer new unlockable gear, exclusive rewards, and hidden secrets.

: A replayability- focused set of challenges comprising five end-game simulations with evolving gameplay modifiers. Designed to challenge players' mastery of combat and character builds, Domains offer new unlockable gear, exclusive rewards, and hidden secrets. A New Modern-Day Rift: This newly opened Rift reveals emerging threats entitled Horizon. The Eagle will provide more information about the Guide.

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