Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Adds New Content Including New Game+

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been given a brand-new update including New Game+ and several other fun additions to the game.

Article Summary Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets New Game+, letting players replay the full adventure with carried-over progress.

New Game+ adds tougher scaling challenges and Mithril, a new endgame resource earned from duplicate gear and skills.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla also adds Enhanced Progression Mode, Divine gear upgrades, and Platinum ingots.

The update includes Animus Hub Synchronization, two new achievements, plus fresh utility bundles and character packs.

Ubisoft dropped an unexpected update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla this week, giving the game some new content years after its release. The big addition to the title is New Game+, as you'll be able to start the adventure from the beginning, but with everything you have gained from the initial runthrough, along with some new additions. They've also added a Progression Update, along with several other fun additions to the title. You can read more about it below, as the content is now live and totally free.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Adds New Game+ Among Other Updates

A long-requested feature from the community, Assassin's Creed Valhalla now offers New Game+, allowing you to fully replay the game with your progression carried over. You can access New Game+ after completing the Holy Day Quest, which is the final quest in the Hamtunscire region. Each time you use this feature, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get progressively harder, scaling difficulty with your progression, giving you new challenges as you revisit the Viking age again and again.

In a New Game+ playthrough, if you get a piece of gear or interact with a book of knowledge that you already own, you'll receive a piece of Mithril, a new resource added with The Most Requested Update. This material gives you more ways to continue your adventure in the endgame. You can also acquire Mithril in Nilfheim and in Mastery and River Raid shops.

The Most Requested Update also adds new resources and upgrade abilities previously only available in the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC. First, looting Carbon, Nickel, and Tungsten in a Wealth Chest will now give a Platinum ingot instead. Second, you can now upgrade your gear to Divine quality, and Divine gear can now be upgraded to level 27 – though you'll need plenty of the new Mithril resource to do it. These additions give you the chance to level up your gear in exciting ways, even without owning Dawn of Ragnarok.

Progression Update

Assassin's Creed Valhalla now offers an Enhanced Progression Mode option. Completely optional, it makes your gear, runes, and masteries contribute to your overall Power score. With enhanced progression mode enabled, you'll also find stronger challenges and a reward curve.

New Content

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is also going to be included in the Synchronization feature in the Animus Hub on November 5. This feature automatically tracks your engagement with supported Assassin's Creed titles, allowing you to progress through Synchronization objectives tied to gameplay. You earn progress passively and can claim rewards in the Hub at any time. With Synchronization, you can see – and celebrate – your overall journey across the Assassin's Creed universe. All games currently available for Synchronization in the Animus Hub are:

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Assassin's Creed Shadows

More coming soon

The update also adds two new achievements for Assassin's Creed Valhalla:

New New Adventure

Upgrademaxxing

There are also three new utility bundles and three premium character packs. The character packs are:

Return from Nilfheim

Muspelheim's Flight

Champion of Alfheim

There are also three new utility bundles and three premium character packs. The character packs are:

Return from Nilfheim

Muspelheim's Flight

Champion of Alfheim

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