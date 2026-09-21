Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Pikachu, Scopely

Astronaut Pikachu Arrives in Pokémon GO During World Space Week

Pokémon GO is boldly going where no Pokémon has gone before, as Astronaut Pikachu will be added to the game during World Space Week.

Article Summary Pokémon GO celebrates World Space Week 2026 with Astronaut Pikachu, a new costumed encounter debuting October 4.

Trainers can find Astronaut Pikachu in Pokémon GO through One-Star Raid Battles during the limited-time event.

Free Timed Research in Pokémon GO also offers Astronaut Pikachu encounters, with extra rewards for completing tasks.

Shiny Astronaut Pikachu will be available in Pokémon GO, but players must act fast before the event ends October 10.

Scopely has revealed its plans to celebrate World Space Week 2026 in Pokémon GO, as it will boldly go into space with Astronaut Pikachu. As you can see here, they will add a new version of the most iconic mascot for the franchise, decked out in a spacesuit, ready to explore space (or at least the space just outside of Earth, since we're fairly confident the Pokémon Space program has yet to be fully funded). This brand-new costume will be available for Trainers to encounter during the event, taking place on October 4, as they will add brand-new Raid Battles Timed Research. Like a lot of these events, you'll only have a short window to capture him and add him to your stockpile of creatures. We have more details about the event for you below as we wish you all luck nabbing him from space.

Astronaut Pikachu Blasts Off Into Pokémon GO This October

A new costumed Pokémon will appear during this event! You might find one in raids or in Timed Research. Running from 12:00 a.m Sunday, October 4 to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, October 10 local time, Trainers can encounter Astronaut Pikachu in One-Star Raid Battles and in Free Timed Research, with a Shiny version also available for the chance to catch.

Free Timed Research will be available to Trainers during the event. Complete the research tasks to earn an encounter with Astronaut Pikachu and more! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Monday, October 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Please be aware of your surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, opt in to receiving push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay updated.

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