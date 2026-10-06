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Atari 2600 50th Anniversary Happening at Portland Retro Gaming Expo

Atari have lined up a number of features to celebrate the Atari 2600 50th Anniversary during the Portland Retro Gaming Expo

Article Summary Atari will celebrate the Atari 2600 50th Anniversary at Portland Retro Gaming Expo, running October 9-11.

Fans can play Activision x Atari Collection titles, Atari 2600+ and Intellivision consoles, plus new homebrew games.

Nolan Bushnell, Joe Decuir, David Crane, Dan Kitchen, and Garry Kitchen will appear for Atari anniversary panels.

AtariAge will debut 10 new cartridges across Atari 2600, 7800, Jaguar, and ColecoVision, with sales at the show.

Atari announced this week that they will be holding the Atari 2600 50th Anniversary celebration at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, taking place this weekend from October 9-11. Among the events taking place at their booth will include a chance to play several titles from the recently announced Activision x Atari Collection, Atari 2600+ and Intellivision consoles, as well as ten absolutely brand-new Homebrew games. You can also get exclusive event-specific apparel, as well as special guest appearances. Below are the details of the major features from the company.

Atari 2600 50th Anniversary at Portland Retro Gaming Expo

Creating the Atari 2600: Nolan Bushnell and Joe Decuir (Saturday, October 10 at 1:00 pm PT)

In 1977, Atari launched the first successful console, bringing games into home TVs and forever changing the industry. As Atari kicks off the 50th anniversary of the Atari 2600, the two men at the very heart of that effort, Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell and pioneering engineer Joe Decuir, will discuss the console's origins, launch, and enduring legacy.

Developing for the Atari 2600: David Crane, Dan Kitchen, and Garry Kitchen (Sunday, October 11 at 12:00 pm PT)

In the 70s and 80s, David Crane, Dan Kitchen, and Garry Kitchen designed memorable games that pushed what the original Atari 2600 console could do. In 2021, they co-founded Audacity Games and returned to developing games for the iconic platform. Ahead of the console's 50th anniversary, the three video game pioneers will discuss their work, then and now. After both discussions, Atgari will host a signing with the panelists at the Atari booth open to all attendees.

AtariAge Homebrew

AtariAge will debut 10 new cartridge games, available for attendees to play and purchase at the show this weekend. With options for the Atari 2600, Atari 7800, Atari Jaguar, and the ColecoVision, these new titles bring exciting new content to owners of classic Atari consoles and Atari's new 2600+ and 7800+ consoles. The titles will also go on sale on the AtariAge Store on Friday evening to coincide with the opening of the show.

Asteroid Miner (Atari 2600): Can you mine enough of the rare element Nihonium in a dangerous asteroid field to become rich beyond your wildest dreams?

Can you mine enough of the rare element Nihonium in a dangerous asteroid field to become rich beyond your wildest dreams? Cosmic Custodian (Atari 2600): As the Last Guardian, you find yourself in the furthest reaches of space, where you must protect the galaxy from an unrelenting alien armada!

As the Last Guardian, you find yourself in the furthest reaches of space, where you must protect the galaxy from an unrelenting alien armada! Cosmic Custodian 2 (Atari 2600): The alien threat has returned, more aggressive and relentless than ever before! Can you clear the cosmos once and for all?

The alien threat has returned, more aggressive and relentless than ever before! Can you clear the cosmos once and for all? Crossbeam (Atari 2600): Take command of two laser cannons firing from different directions to battle through 99 increasingly challenging waves of alien invaders!

Take command of two laser cannons firing from different directions to battle through 99 increasingly challenging waves of alien invaders! Oh No! More Peril (Atari 2600): Pilot your helicopter to help rescue workers trapped in a malfunctioning, automated facility full of perilous installations!

Pilot your helicopter to help rescue workers trapped in a malfunctioning, automated facility full of perilous installations! Tony Montezuma's Gold (Atari 2600): Can you solve the mysteries of Montezuma's Castle, survive the terrifying catacombs and enemies of the dangerous pyramid, and find Montezuma's Gold?

Can you solve the mysteries of Montezuma's Castle, survive the terrifying catacombs and enemies of the dangerous pyramid, and find Montezuma's Gold? Ninjish Guy Perilous Island (Atari 7800): Our ninjish hero has crash-landed on a remote island inhabited by aggressive flora and fauna — can you survive the dangers, defeat the final boss, and escape?

Our ninjish hero has crash-landed on a remote island inhabited by aggressive flora and fauna — can you survive the dangers, defeat the final boss, and escape? Rogue (Atari 7800): The classic computer game Rogue makes its debut on the Atari 7800 – can you reach deep into the dungeon to retrieve the Amulet of Yendor, or will you succumb to the dungeon's perils?

The classic computer game Rogue makes its debut on the Atari 7800 – can you reach deep into the dungeon to retrieve the Amulet of Yendor, or will you succumb to the dungeon's perils? Dragon's Descent (ColecoVision): Explore an endless labyrinth created by an ancient dragon, filled with the promise of wealth, power, and danger — can you survive and escape with its riches?

Explore an endless labyrinth created by an ancient dragon, filled with the promise of wealth, power, and danger — can you survive and escape with its riches? Yo-Yo Shuriken (Atari Jaguar): With your secret ninja weapon, the mighty "Yo-Yo Shuriken", you and up to three friends can work together to defeat the robot hordes and their deadly bosses!

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