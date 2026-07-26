Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Parkasaurus, Washbear Studio

Atari Announces a Console Version of Parkasaurus Arriving August 5

After being out on PC since 2020, Parkasaurus will be coming to consoles as it arrives on PS5, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch on August 5.

Article Summary Parkasaurus Deluxe Edition launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on August 5, 2026.

Atari and Washbear Studio bring the dinosaur park management sim to consoles with all updates and DLC included.

Build thriving dinosaur exhibits by balancing terrain, humidity, ecology, staff management, and guest reviews.

Parkasaurus features 44 dinosaur breeds, dynamic events, seasonal weather, and chaotic breakout moments.

Atari has partnered with Washbear Studio to bring Parkasaurus to consoles, as the game will arrive for all three platforms on August 5, 2026. In case you haven't seen this game before, this is a dinosaur tycoon management sim where you run your own dino theme park, taking care of them and doing research while also looking for ways to make more money off it. Technically, there was a Nintendo Switch version of this released in 2022, but that was just the regular version, as this is the Deluxe Edition with all of the updates and DLC included in one single title. Enjoy the details and info here as the game arrivces next week.

Parkasaurus Makes Its Way Onto PS5, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch

In Parkasaurus, players step into the role of a dinosaur park tycoon, designing and managing exhibits to help their herd thrive while growing profits. Each dinosaur requires a carefully crafted biosphere, factoring in terrain, ecology, plant life, elevation, and humidity. Players will manage staff, monitor guest reviews, and build their park with over 80 buildable items. They can also nurture and raise Dino eggs from egg to adulthood, with 24 breeds in the base game, plus 20 additional breeds included in Sea Monsters and Prehistoric Wonders DLCs. Additional gameplay features in Parkasaurus include:

Unique Exhibit Design – Multi-layered biosphere building where exhibit shape, materials, ecology, elevation, humidity, and other factors directly impact dinosaur happiness and park success.

Multi-layered biosphere building where exhibit shape, materials, ecology, elevation, humidity, and other factors directly impact dinosaur happiness and park success. Dynamic Events – Travel the world through mission-based challenges, manage shifting seasonal weather and unexpected storms, and respond to unexpected events like nighttime eco-sabotage.

Travel the world through mission-based challenges, manage shifting seasonal weather and unexpected storms, and respond to unexpected events like nighttime eco-sabotage. Cozy Visuals – A charming, toy-box art style that pairs relaxing habitat-building with sudden, slapstick dinosaur escapes.

A charming, toy-box art style that pairs relaxing habitat-building with sudden, slapstick dinosaur escapes. Secrets & Replayability – Map-specific challenges and hidden rocket ship parts reward mastery and encourage players to revisit and perfect their parks.

Map-specific challenges and hidden rocket ship parts reward mastery and encourage players to revisit and perfect their parks. Dino Chaos – Players, be warned: there are consequences to poor dino management. Unhappy dinosaurs can break out of their exhibits and terrorize your park guests.

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