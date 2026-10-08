Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: The 800XL

Atari Brings Back The 800XL Retro Home Computer

Atari is bringing back a classic retro home computer in the form of The 800XL, presented as a modernized mini console with built-in games.

Article Summary Atari and Retro Games Ltd. revive the Atari 800XL as a modern mini computer, launching April 23, 2027 for $219.

The Atari 800XL includes 25 built-in games, hidden bonus titles, save states, rewind, HDMI output and USB support.

Compatible with Atari 8-bit, 400, 800, XL, XE and 5200 software, the Atari 800XL also features a working cartridge slot.

Built-in Atari BASIC and a recreated THECXSTICK joystick make the Atari 800XL a retro gaming and coding machine.

Atari and Retro Games Ldt have come together for a new mini retro console, as they are bringing back the 800XL. If you happen to be a PC gamer of the mid-80s, you'll be all too familiar with this particular upgrade, as gaming went to a new 8-bit level! Yeah, that's right, the WHOLE 8-bits, offering up a new way to play with the ability to still use your old Atari titles and check out new ones. As it is with previous retro consoles, this one is fully compatible with modern monitors with a play-and-play system, pre-loaded games, updated tech to make the old stuff shine, backward compatibility with a working top-deck cartridge loader, BASIC included, and more. We have the full rundown from the company below as it's up for pre-order for $219, set to launch on April 23, 2027.

Return To '80s Gaming With the Atari 800XL

First introduced in 1983, fans consider the 800XL the jewel in the crown of Atari's line of personal computers. The unique, low-profile form factor housed a computer and cartridge slot within a full-sized keyboard. With 64KB of memory, custom chips for advanced graphics and sound, and built-in BASIC, the original 800XL epitomized Atari's position at the intersection of personal computing and gaming.

25 Built-In Games

With support for Atari 8-bit home computer software, THE 800XL gives players access to decades of classics. Players can instantly enjoy 25 built-in titles or load their own games and software from USB flash drives with cartridge, disk and cassette image support. The 25 built-in games are:

Airball, Asteroids, Basketball, BattleZone and Berzerk: Five classic arcade-inspired titles spanning action, shooting and sports.

Boulder Dash, Bristles, Capture the Flag, Centipede and Crystal Castles: A mix of arcade, puzzle and strategy classics.

Elektraglide, Encounter, Flip and Flop, Henry's House and Hover Bovver: A selection of driving, shooting and platforming games.

Lee, M.U.L.E., Millipede, Miner 2049er and Missile Command: More Atari 8-bit favorites featuring strategy, platforming and arcade action.

8-bit favorites featuring strategy, platforming and arcade action. O'Riley's Mine, The Seven Cities of Gold, Star Raiders II, Wavy Navy and Yoomp!: A final selection featuring exploration, strategy, space combat and arcade action.

Of the 25 built-in titles, eight are licensed Atari first-party games and 17 are licensed third-party games. Two additional titles – Castle Crisis and Super Breakout – are hidden on the game carousel and can be unlocked by connecting an analog controller.

8-Bit Support

The original supported decades' worth of games, applications and home-grown software development. With a working cartridge slot, and the ability to load and run programs via USB, THE 800XL supports software created for the Atari 400, 800, XL and XE 8-bit computers, as well as games developed for the Atari 5200 console, giving users access to a vast library of gaming and computing history. .

Atari BASIC

With Atari BASIC built in, the new 800XL allows a new generation to discover the simple thrill of writing their first program, while returning homebrew developers can pick up where they left off decades ago. Programs can be written, saved, and loaded, making THE 800XL a computer to experiment with as much as a machine to play games on.

Modern Connectivity

THE 800XL adds modern quality of life improvements in a form factor for modern households, including:

HDMI for Modern Displays: HDMI output supports PAL (50Hz) and NTSC (60Hz) with authentic 4:3 and pixel-perfect display modes, plus optional CRT filters

USB Connectivity: Four USB-A ports support additional controllers and USB storage devices, while power is supplied via the included USB-C cable

Save and Rewind Gameplay: Save progress at any time using one of four save slots per game and rewind gameplay by up to 30 seconds, whether playing built-in games, side-loaded software or cartridges

Putting the "Joy" in Joystick

Completing the package is a refined THECXSTICK, Retro Games' modern recreation of Atari's iconic joystick, designed to capture the feel of the original while adding extra versatility. The joystick features the classic fire button and seven integrated action and function buttons discreetly built into its classic design. The package also includes a USB-A to USB-C power cable, HDMI cable and a Quick Guide.

"The 800XL represents an important moment in Atari's history, when home computers were becoming a gateway to gaming, programming, and creativity," said Matt Burnett, VP of Strategic Operations at Atari. "It gave an entire generation the opportunity to discover what they could do with a computer, while offering an incredible catalog of games and software. That combination is what makes the 800XL such an important part of Atari's legacy, and working with Retro Games Ltd. and Plaion, we are excited to bring back this modernized version."

"The 800XL was one of those rare machines that really showed what an 8-bit home computer could be capable of," said Stuart Chiplin, COO at Retro Games Ltd. "When recreating it, we wanted to capture not just how the original looked, but what made it such a compelling computer – the freedom it gave people to play, program, and create. A lot of work has gone into making THE 800XL feel authentic while bringing the experience up to date for today's players."

"There is something gloriously unapologetic about the Atari 800XL," said Namer Merli, Senior Product Marketing Manager, PLAION REPLAI. Today our technology comes in black, white, silver and glass. "In 1983, apparently the future came in brown, cream, and burnt orange … and it looked fantastic. But what I love most about THE 800XL is that it captures an entire way of experiencing technology. Real keys, real cartridges, a proper joystick, BASIC programming, games, secrets, and discovery."

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