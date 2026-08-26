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Atari x Activision Collection Announced With Quarterly Releases

The Atari x Activision Collection will bring 39 games from the golden era of video games to players in four quarterly sets.

Article Summary Atari and Activision are reuniting for the Atari x Activision Collection, bringing 39 Atari 2600 games back on cartridge.

Players can buy 12 standard Atari cartridges starting in November 2026, with classics like Pitfall!, River Raid, and Kaboom!.

Four themed Atari deluxe box sets will roll out quarterly through Fall 2027, each packed with games and collectibles.

The complete Atari x Activision Collection bundles all four deluxe sets plus a bonus collectible item for dedicated fans.

Activision and Atari have come together for a special collection of games, announcing the Atari x Activision Collection as a special release. The two sides will release a physical collaboration of 39 individual Atari 2600 games on cartridges, as the two sides partner up again for the first time in nearly five decades. The collection is being offered in three ways, as they will ship player sets of games in packs across several months, or in quarterly sets. The first being the Standard Edition with a dozen titles beginning to be offered in November for $35 a piece.

The second being Four Deluxe Box sets – Treasure, Speed, Secrets, and Victory, giving you all 39 starting in late November, with the rest to follow in Spring, Summer, and Fall 2027. Each set will be sold via pre-order for $250 a piece. Finally, the Complete Collection, which includes all four Deluxe Sets and a TBA collectible item, will be sold via pre-order for $1,000. We have mroe details below, as you can start deciding the version you want from their website.

Atari x Activision Collection

The Atari x Activision Collection brings together games that pushed the Atari 2600 in new directions – from the sprawling jungle exploration of Pitfall! and aerial combat of River Raid to the fast-paced action of Kaboom! and H.E.R.O. The collection gives players a chance to revisit the games and design ideas that made these titles stand out on the Atari 2600.

Individual Cartridges

Atari is offering individual Standard Edition cartridges for 12 popular legacy Activision titles, including Pitfall!, River Raid, Megamania, Enduro, Kaboom!, H.E.R.O., Pressure Cooker, Private Eye, River Raid II, Keystone Kapers, The Activision Decathlon and Pitfall II: Lost Caverns. The Activision Decathlon and Pitfall II: Lost Caverns will ship at a later date than the other titles. Each Standard Edition features packaging and a printed color manual inspired by the original releases and is designed for compatibility with Atari 2600+ and Atari 7800+ consoles, as well as original Atari 2600 and 7800 hardware.

Four Sets, One Library

Each Deluxe Set is built around a distinct theme and includes a curated selection of Activision Atari 2600 cartridges, premium packaging and exclusive collectibles, including custom achievement patches and collectible pins.

Treasure Collection (November 2026): A 10-game collection featuring Pitfall!, River Raid, Megamania, Chopper Command and Grand Prix.

A 10-game collection featuring Pitfall!, River Raid, Megamania, Chopper Command and Grand Prix. Speed Collection (Spring 2027): 10 high-octane titles, including Enduro, H.E.R.O., The Activision Decathlon and Laser Blast.

10 high-octane titles, including Enduro, H.E.R.O., The Activision Decathlon and Laser Blast. Secrets Collection (Summer 2027): Nine classics featuring Kaboom!, Keystone Kapers, Private Eye and Starmaster.

Nine classics featuring Kaboom!, Keystone Kapers, Private Eye and Starmaster. Victory Collection (Fall 2027): Ten 2600 titles, including Pitfall II: Lost Caverns, River Raid II, Pressure Cooker and Beamrider.

The Complete Collection

For collectors who want all 39 games, the Atari x Activision Ultimate Deluxe Set encompasses all four Deluxe Editions and will include a to-be-announced collectible item.

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