Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Attack On Titan, Attack On Titan 3, Mappa Co.

Attack on Titan 3 Confirmed For Launch on December 10

Attack on Titan 3 has been given an official release date as Koei Tecmo confirmed the game's launch will happen on December 10.

Article Summary Attack on Titan 3 officially launches December 10, with Koei Tecmo confirming the release in a new trailer.

Omega Force’s final Attack on Titan game retells the full saga, from the Survey Corps’ rise to the story’s end.

Attack on Titan 3 upgrades ODM combat with deadlier Titans, new behaviors, and a Casual Mode for newcomers.

Exterior Scouting Missions add open exploration, base building, resource management, and high-stakes survival choices.

Koei Tecmo and Mappa Co. officially revealed the launch date for Attack on Titan 3, as they confirmed the game will arrive on December 10. The game was literally revealed one month ago, and it felt like we were going to do the usual waiting game until maybe PAX West, until we got a date, but instead the team dropped the latest trailer you see above with the date confirmation attached. Enjoy the new footage as we now wait to see if that date holds or gets pushed in the months to come.

Attack On Titan 3 Will Launch on December 10

Attack on Titan 3 is the riveting culmination of Omega Force's action game series, depicting the story of Attack on Titan from its Survey Corps beginnings to its dramatic conclusion. In this title, fans will dive into the action by taking on the role of a member of the Scout Regiment to relive the historical events that shaped the world alongside the iconic cast of Attack on Titan. Each Scout Regiment member brings distinct skills to the fray. Assemble a squad of fan-favorites and unleash their signature abilities to turn the tide of battle.

As in previous titles, fans will be equipped with omnidirectional mobility gear that lets them take to the skies, delivering a one-of-a-kind combat experience thanks to enhanced gameplay. The Titans will be more terrifying and dangerous than ever before, with new attacks and behaviors that will force players to fight relentlessly for their survival. Newcomers will also be able to enjoy this final evolution of human-versus-Titan combat thanks to the new Casual Mode.

Attack on Titan 3 also features Exterior Scouting Missions that will allow players to freely explore the world outside the walls by constructing supply bases, taking down dangerous Titans, and expanding humanity's domain. Survival demands ruthless resource management. Keep a tight grip on ODM fuel and blades to stay in motion, while fighting to keep squad morale high. Every expedition forces a deadly choice: push forward into Titan territory at the risk of permanent injury and death, or retreat to survive another day.

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