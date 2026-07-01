Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Attack On Titan, Attack On Titan 3, Mappa Co.

Attack on Titan 3 Officially Announced For Winter 2026

Attack on Titan 3 has officially been announced, as Koei Tecmo will release the third piece of the trilogy sometime this Winter.

Article Summary Attack On Titan 3 is officially coming this Winter, with Koei Tecmo and Mappa completing the action game trilogy.

The story follows the Scout Regiment from the series opening through its dramatic finale in humanity’s last stand.

Enhanced ODM gear combat returns with tougher Titans, new behaviors, and a Casual Mode for newcomers to jump in.

Exterior Scouting Missions add exploration, base building, resource management, and high-stakes survival beyond the walls.

Koei Tecmo and Mappa Co. have come together again to fulfill the video game trilogy for Attack on Titan, as Attack on Titan 3 is coming out this Winter. The game will essentially pick up where the last one left off, tying up some storylines in what will be an Earth-shattering battle for survival against the never-ending onslaught of human-looking monsters from the Founding Titan. No release date has been set beyond "Winter," so for now, enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait for more details.

The Trilogy Realized as Attack On Titan 3 Arrives This Winter

Attack on Titan 3 is the riveting culmination of Omega Force's action game series, depicting the story of Attack on Titan from its Survey Corps beginnings to its dramatic conclusion. In this title, fans will dive into the action by taking on the role of a member of the Scout Regiment to relive the historical events that shaped the world alongside the iconic cast of Attack on Titan. Each Scout Regiment member brings distinct skills to the fray. Assemble a squad of fan-favorites and unleash their signature abilities to turn the tide of battle.

As in previous titles, fans will be equipped with omnidirectional mobility gear that lets them take to the skies, delivering a one-of-a-kind combat experience thanks to enhanced gameplay. The Titans will be more terrifying and dangerous than ever before, with new attacks and behaviors that will force players to fight relentlessly for their survival. Newcomers will also be able to enjoy this final evolution of human-versus-Titan combat thanks to the new Casual Mode.

Attack on Titan 3 also features Exterior Scouting Missions that will allow players to freely explore the world outside the walls by constructing supply bases, taking down dangerous Titans, and expanding humanity's domain. Survival demands ruthless resource management. Keep a tight grip on ODM fuel and blades to stay in motion, while fighting to keep squad morale high. Every expedition forces a deadly choice: push forward into Titan territory at the risk of permanent injury and death, or retreat to survive another day.

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