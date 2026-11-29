Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Attack On Titan, Attack On Titan 3, Mappa Co.

Attack on Titan 3 Receives An Extended Gameplay Video

Get a far better look at Attack on Titan 3 with the latest extended gameplay video, showing off a lot of what's to come on December 10.

Article Summary Attack on Titan 3 got a new seven-minute gameplay video, offering a broader look at combat, story, and character scenes.

Koei Tecmo and Mappa previewed gameplay ahead of Attack on Titan 3’s December 10 launch without major story spoilers.

Attack on Titan 3 follows the anime from the Survey Corps beginnings to the ending, with playable Scout Regiment members.

Attack on Titan 3 adds tougher Titan behavior, Exterior Scouting Missions, resource management, and a new Casual Mode.

Koei Tecmo and Mappa Co.dropped a new extended video for Attack on Titan 3, giving players a better look at the gameplay ahead of its December 10 launch. The video runs just over seven minutes long, showing off a lot of the combat, character interactions, and the story you'll be exploring in parallel to events that happened in the anime. Essentially, you're getting a guided tour of the game ahead of launch without a ton of spoilers. Enjoy the video above!

Attack On Titan 3 Arrives on December 10

Attack on Titan 3 is the riveting culmination of Omega Force's action game series, depicting the story of Attack on Titan from its Survey Corps beginnings to its dramatic conclusion. In this title, fans will dive into the action by taking on the role of a member of the Scout Regiment to relive the historical events that shaped the world alongside the iconic cast of Attack on Titan. Each Scout Regiment member brings distinct skills to the fray. Assemble a squad of fan-favorites and unleash their signature abilities to turn the tide of battle.

As in previous titles, fans will be equipped with omnidirectional mobility gear that lets them take to the skies, delivering a one-of-a-kind combat experience thanks to enhanced gameplay. The Titans will be more terrifying and dangerous than ever before, with new attacks and behaviors that will force players to fight relentlessly for their survival. Newcomers will also be able to enjoy this final evolution of human-versus-Titan combat thanks to the new Casual Mode.

Attack on Titan 3 also features Exterior Scouting Missions that will allow players to freely explore the world outside the walls by constructing supply bases, taking down dangerous Titans, and expanding humanity's domain. Survival demands ruthless resource management. Keep a tight grip on ODM fuel and blades to stay in motion, while fighting to keep squad morale high. Every expedition forces a deadly choice: push forward into Titan territory at the risk of permanent injury and death, or retreat to survive another day.

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