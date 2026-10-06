Posted in: Avalon Hill, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Tideward

Avalon Hill Announces New Turtle Board Game Tideward

Explore helping baby turtles make their way out to sea safely in the new Avalon Hill tabletop board game, Tideward, coming in early 2027

Article Summary Avalon Hill’s Tideward is a new sea turtle board game by Connie Vogelmann, launching January 6, 2027 for $40.

Players guide baby sea turtles from their nests to algae shelter, avoiding predators and hazards along the shore.

Tideward lets players hatch eggs, feed turtles, and move hatchlings while chasing secret Tide Quest scoring goals.

Designed for ages 10+, Tideward supports 2-4 players and includes four Algal Mats with different scoring options.

Avalon Hill has revealed a brand-new board game on the way as they are introducing players to the turtle-centric game of Tideward. Created by board game designer Connie Vogelmann, players will help guide baby sea turtles that have just hatched to the shelter of the algae. They'll do so by plotting their path through the tides, doing their best to avoid predators and obstacles that guard the shoreline. It's a cute game that also teaches you just a little bit about this particular piece of nature as it makes its way on the long journey of life. Granted, it's not the most educational version, but who cares? Just get the turtles out to sea, dude! We have more details about the game below, as it will eventually be sold for $40 on January 6, 2027.

Can You Guide The Turtles To Their Destiny Safely in Tideward?

Each year, thousands of baby sea turtles take their first steps toward the tide. They embark on a journey brimming with wonder – and danger! In the Tideward game, players can imagine guiding hatchlings to the shelter of the algae by plotting their path through the tides and avoiding predators. On each player's turn, they can do 3 actions in any combination: hatch eggs, fuel their turtles up on food, or move their hatchlings. Score points by strategically arranging turtles on the mat and achieving a Tide Quest card's secret mission. When one player gets all their hatchlings to the water, the game ends, and the player with the most points wins!

Includes 4 Algal Mats to choose from, each with a different way to score. This relaxing nature board game for kids ages 10+, teens, and adults is a cozy two-player game or an entertaining game for 3-4 players. It makes a wonderful gift for teens, adults, and kids who enjoy fun family games.

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