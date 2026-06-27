Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Gameplay Group International, Paramount Games Studio, PM Studios
Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Confirms July Beta Period
Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will be holding a Closed Beta from July 2-5, giving players an early look at the title.
Article Summary
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game closed beta runs July 2-5, giving fans an early hands-on look before launch.
- Beta access is included with pre-orders on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation ahead of the game's July 23, 2026 release.
- Avatar and Korra heroes lead a roster built around bending combat, accessible action, and fighting game strategy.
- Deluxe Edition adds a Year 1 Pass, while pre-order fans can vote on a future Avatar character like Amon or Tenzin.
Gameplay Group International and PM Studios (in collaboration with Paramount, Skydance, and Avatar Studios) have confirmed that Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will be holding a Closed Beta next week. From July 2-5, you'll be able to jump in on this test period and give the new fighting title a try, as they bring both Nickelodeon animated shows to life through combat. How do you take part in the Closed Beta? You'll need to pre-order the game on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. We have more details here as the game will launch on July 23, 2026.
Give Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game a Try With The New Closed Beta
Bringing the rich worlds of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra to life, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game offers dynamic combat and expressive bending mechanics built for both fighting game veterans and casual fans alike. Master the elements with a star-studded roster of legendary characters in an experience that seamlessly blends high-stakes fighting strategy with fast, accessible action.
Players who pre-order will receive access to the closed beta running from July 2-5, gold color variants for Aang, Korra, Zuko, Katara, Toph, and Sokka, as well as the Samurai Appa support character skin. Players who purchase or pre-order the Deluxe Edition will also receive a digital art book, music soundtrack, unique HUDs, and the Year 1 Pass, which includes Bolin, Ty Lee, Lin Beifong, Uncle Iroh, and an additional character to be decided through a limited-time community vote.
The limited-time community vote will be open exclusively to fans who pre-order Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game. Beginning in late summer, eligible players will be able to vote between five fan-favorite potential characters to join the roster: Amon, Kuriva, Bumi, Asami or Tenzin. More information on each character can be found below:
- Amon – The calm and mysterious leader of the Equalists, Amon disrupts the balance of Republic City by stripping benders of their abilities.
- Kuvira – Driven by a need for absolute control, Kuvira is a disciplined metalbender who unites a fractured Earth Kingdom into a powerful, militarized empire.
- Bumi – Longtime fan-favorite King Bumi of Omashu masks his tactical brilliance and unparalleled earthbending mastery beneath a wildly eccentric and unpredictable personality.
- Asami – Utilizing her brilliant engineering mind and cutting-edge technology, Asami Sato proves herself as a formidable non-bending fighter and a highly dependable ally to Korra's Team Avatar.
- Tenzin – As Korra's wise but heavily pressured mentor, Tenzin bears the immense weight of his father Aang's legacy while dedicating himself to preserving and rebuilding the Air Nation.