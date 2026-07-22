Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: avatar, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Gameplay Group International, Paramount Games Studio, PM Studios

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Unveils Its Final Characters

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game dropped new info today revealing the last set of characters on the roster before the game launches.

Article Summary Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game confirms its final roster with Ozai, Avatar Aang, Zaheer, and Nightmare Korra.

Each new Avatar fighter brings a distinct style, from Ozai’s ruthless firebending to Zaheer’s relentless aerial combat.

Avatar Aang taps into the Avatar State, while Nightmare Korra channels trauma into a dangerous, dark counterpart.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game remains set for July 23, with pre-orders granting access to the closed beta.

Gameplay Group International and PM Studios have revealed the last set of characters that will be on the main roster for Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game. The four characters that will round everything out are Ozai, Avatar Aang, Zaheer, and Nightmare Korra. All of whom bring their own fighting styles and powers to the fray that will bring about the ultimate battle of the elements. We have mroe details on them below as the game is still on track to being released on July 23.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Unveils Its Final Characters

Zaheer — Neither chains nor gravity can hold Zaheer down. A Red Lotus anarchist, he fights for a world with no rulers, no borders, and no Avatar.

Neither chains nor gravity can hold Zaheer down. A Red Lotus anarchist, he fights for a world with no rulers, no borders, and no Avatar. Ozai — Self-crowned Phoenix King, Ozai rules through fear and fire. To him, compassion is nothing but a weakness, and the world is little more than tinder to set ablaze.

Self-crowned Phoenix King, Ozai rules through fear and fire. To him, compassion is nothing but a weakness, and the world is little more than tinder to set ablaze. Avatar Aang — Even bearing the heavy weight of bridging the physical and spirit worlds, Avatar Aang is a playful monk at his core. When Avatar State is ignited, Aang is able to unleash the power of every Avatar before him, making him an unstoppable force.

Even bearing the heavy weight of bridging the physical and spirit worlds, Avatar Aang is a playful monk at his core. When Avatar State is ignited, Aang is able to unleash the power of every Avatar before him, making him an unstoppable force. Nightmare Korra — Guilt and pain define Nightmare Korra, who is haunted by her own reflection. She embodies the Avatar's darkest hour, serving as a dangerous manifestation of deep trauma.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game a Try With The New Closed Beta

Bringing the rich worlds of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra to life, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game offers dynamic combat and expressive bending mechanics built for both fighting game veterans and casual fans alike. Master the elements with a star-studded roster of legendary characters in an experience that seamlessly blends high-stakes fighting strategy with fast, accessible action.

Players who pre-order will receive access to the closed beta running from July 2-5, gold color variants for Aang, Korra, Zuko, Katara, Toph, and Sokka, as well as the Samurai Appa support character skin. Players who purchase or pre-order the Deluxe Edition will also receive a digital art book, music soundtrack, unique HUDs, and the Year 1 Pass, which includes Bolin, Ty Lee, Lin Beifong, Uncle Iroh, and an additional character to be decided through a limited-time community vote.

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