Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Awesome Games Done Quick, games done quick, Prevent Cancer Foundation

Awesome Games Done Quick 2027 Reveals Its Full Schedule

The full schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2027 has been revealed, as the event will return in-person and online from January 3-10, 2027

Article Summary Games Done Quick has revealed the full Awesome Games Done Quick 2027 schedule for January 3-10 in Atlanta and online.

AGDQ 2027 will take place at the Hilton Atlanta and feature a full week of speedruns benefiting Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Highlighted AGDQ 2027 runs include Ocarina of Time by ZFG, Deltarune Chapter 5, Mina the Hollower, and Belmont's Curse.

Games Done Quick raised more than $2.4 million at AGDQ 2026, with donations for AGDQ 2027 taken on its site and Twitch.

Organizers for Games Done Quick have revealed their schedule for the first event of the new year, so we have an idea of what to expect at Awesome Games Done Quick 2027. The event heads to Atlanta, Georgia, this year, taking place from January 3-10 at the Hilton Atlanta, featuring a week's worth of video game speedrunning sessions as they raise funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Among the highlighted games are The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (2026) Any% by ZFG, Deltarune Chapter 5 by Cookiepocalpyse, Mina the Hollower Any% (No OOB) by TGH, and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse True Ending (Unrestricted) by Dr4gonblitz. AGDQ 2026 raised more than $2.4 million for the PCF last year, and they're looking to break that total in 2027. We have more details below, as donations will be taken live during the event through their website and Twitch.

About Games Done Quick

Games Done Quick is an organizer of video game speedrunning marathons. These events feature high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for charity. Games Done Quick has teamed up with several charities in its 15-year history, including Prevent Cancer Foundation and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders). To date, Games Done Quick has raised more than $60 million for charity. For more information, please visit gamesdonequick.com and follow Games Done Quick on BlueSky, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Prevent Cancer Foundation

The Prevent Cancer Foundation is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach, and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable, and beatable for all. The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million in innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

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