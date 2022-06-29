Azra Games Announces New RPG Title Legions & Legends

Azra Games, a blockchain games company has announced a brand new collectible and combat RPG title called Legions & Legends. The game is currently in development led by CEO and veteran game designer Mark Otero, who previously worked on Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, Game Director Michael Noriega, and VP of Creative Development Neel Upadhye. The game is being designed to be a first-of-its-kind battle experience, set to be released later this year, which will interact with NFTs in order to provide resources within the game. We have more info on the story and the NFT interaction below, which will be interesting to see whether or not players gravitate to the mechanic or not. No word yet on if we'll see it this year, but considering how much info is here and we don't even have a trailer, we're thinking 2023 at the earliest.

Legions & Legends takes place in an uncharted area of the universe called the Corvus Galaxy where magic and technology collide. As players begin to explore the region, they realize that they are not the first adventurers to attempt to conquer the galaxy, and that they've uncovered a series of mysteries around a massive war. More details about the narrative and battle experience will be revealed in the coming months. Players can begin their journey into the Corvus Galaxy this summer, when Azra releases its "Genesis Collection" NFTs, which will be minted on Ethereum. These NFTs can be used to generate in-game resources for the upcoming Legions & Legends battle experience, which will be launched later on an Ethereum-based level 2 blockchain.

The Genesis Explorers, the characters featured in Azra Games' first NFT mint, are newcomers to the Corvus galaxy and serve as the player's guide into the lore of Legions & Legends. As members of the Genesis Merchant Company, these are the scrappers, miners, prospectors and traders who seek to extract the valuable relics of these warrior civilizations from their abandoned battlefields. In the first playable content, to be revealed later this year, players will deploy their Genesis Explorers on Exploration Missions, competing to discover behemoth parts used to craft legendary combat units in Legions & Legends. Exploration Missions are a permanent part of Legions & Legends, living alongside the battle experience, and will never become obsolete as future game experiences roll out.