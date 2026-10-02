Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: B.Duck

B.Duck Returns To PUBG Mobile In Latest Collaboration

PUBG Mobile brings back a cute and friendly legend to the game, as B.Duck is back for a new limited-time collaboration this month.

Article Summary PUBG Mobile brings back B.Duck in a limited-time collaboration running now through November 1 with playful themed content.

Players can unlock PUBG Mobile x B.Duck items like the Tub Buggy, Summer Splash Set, Duck Royale Helmet, and more.

B.Duck also joins PUBG Mobile World of Wonder, giving creators new assets to build custom themed experiences.

The PUBG Mobile crossover expands to TikTok and Comic Con Africa with a voice filter, activities, early gameplay, and giveaways.

Krafton has brought back a fan-favorite collaboration from the past, teaming with B.Duck Semk Holdings to bring B.Duck back to PUBG Mobile. Starting today and running all the way until November 1, the happy and adventurous duck will be added back into the mobile shooter title, as you'll be able to fight with him and enjoy a plethora of special themed items in the title. As well as experience new World of Wonder creator assets, some new TikTok content, and several upcoming offline activations. We have more details from the company below.

B.Duck Makes His Cute and Friendly Return To PUBG Mobile

Following their first collaboration in 2021, B.Duck makes its triumphant return to PUBG Mobile with a fresh collection of exclusive in-game items inspired by its signature sense of fun. From the B.Duck Tub Buggy, a bathtub-shaped vehicle skin, to the B.Duck Summer Splash Set, a raincoat outfit inspired by a little duck heading out to play, each design captures B.Duck's lighthearted charm. The adorable B.Duck Playful Collectibles Backpack and Duck Royale Helmet provide a quirky twist to battle-ready gear, while the B.Duck-shaped Grenade adds a dose of humor to every match.

The partnership also expands into World of Wonder (WOW), putting B.Duck in the hands of players to create their own themed content. From September 9, WOW's open, free-form mode allows players to put their own spin on the character and bring imaginative B.Duck-inspired experiences to life. Beyond the game, PUBG Mobile and B.Duck are taking the fun to TikTok with an official voice-controlled B.Duck filter from October 2nd, offering a quirky and highly shareable way to join in. The PUBG Mobile x B.Duck collaboration will also feature at Comic Con Africa at the JHB Expo Center from September 24-27, where attendees can take part in interactive activities, experience B.Duck-themed WOW gameplay early, and receive exclusive collaboration giveaways.

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