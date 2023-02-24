Baldur's Gate 3 Addresses Note Being On Xbox At Launch Larian Studios addresses why Xbox players won't see the D&D video game Baldur's Gate 3 when it launches this August.

Larian Studios revealed Baldur's Gate 3 would be released in late August yesterday during Sony's State of Play, but fans grew concerned over a missing console. Larian Studios confirmed the August 31st release date would be for both PC and PS5; however, no mention of Xbox Series X|S immediately drew the attention of fans who asked why the Xbox had not been included in the reveal. The company posted a statement on Reddit addressing the issue, which you can read below.

"Hey all,

Thanks for all the hype and enthusiasm following yesterday's announcement that Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to PS5 day and date with PC on August 31st!

Xbox players, we've seen your questions about if/when you can expect Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox. We've had an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 in the works for some time, but we have run into some technical issues – particularly with split-screen co-op. We are still working on an Xbox version of BG3, but we're not yet confident enough to announce it. We don't like announcing anything until we're ready, because we don't want to get peoples hopes up until we're sure we can deliver.

There's no platform exclusivity preventing us from releasing BG3 on Xbox day and date, should that be a technical possibility. If and when we do announce further platforms, we want to make sure each version lives up to our standards & expectations. Thanks for understanding!"

So it looks like, at some point, we will see an Xbox version of the game, it just won't be in August with the other platforms unless they somehow solve their issues quickly. We're guessing they're at least trying to aim for late-Fall so they can get the game up in time for the holidays. But there's no timeframe on technical issues, as they're simply fixed when they're fixed.