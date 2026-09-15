Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: barbie, FuturLab, mattel, PowerWash Simulator 2

Barbie Brings Her Dreamhouse & More to PowerWash Simulator 2

Barbie is getting an entirely new playset, of sorts, as the character and her settings will be added to PowerWash Simulator 2 in a new DLC

Article Summary Barbie is coming to PowerWash Simulator 2 this Fall in a new DLC from FuturLab and Mattel.

The Barbie Pack adds five jobs, including the DreamHouse and Dream Camper, inspired by classic Barbie playsets.

Players can clean with a custom Barbie power washer and character skin, giving every job a bright pink makeover.

FuturLab says the Barbie crossover brings playful nostalgia, creativity, and co-op cleaning fun to the sequel.

FuturLab has announced a new partnership with Mattel, with Barbie making her way into PowerWash Simulator 2 this Fall. This new DLC will add several new challenges to the game, all centered on the iconic doll and her settings, complete with a new washer outfit that looks like it came straight out of a '90s costume catalog for her to wear. We have more details and info here from today's announcement, as the content will be made available sometime in the next couple of months.

Time Time To Clean Up With Barbie in PowerWash Simulator 2

From a Dream Camper to the Barbie DreamHouse, players will be able to powerwash their way through five colorful new jobs inspired by Barbie playsets. And what would a Barbie adventure be without the perfect accessories? Get cleaning with a custom Barbie power washer and character, bringing a distinctly pink twist to the PowerWash Simulator 2 experience. The Barbie Pack is designed with bright colours, embossed plastic, smooth surfaces, and playful details that make every clean-up a satisfying experience, with plenty of playful nods to Barbie playsets along the way. Whether cleaning solo or teaming up with friends in co-op, players can take Barbie out of the box and get to work making her world sparkle. Just when you thought Barbie had tried every job under the sun, this Barbie is a powerwasher!

"Barbie is a brand that means something different to almost everyone, whether that's childhood memories of playing with the toys, or simply an appreciation for the colour, creativity and imagination that Barbie represents," says Kirsty Rigden, CEO of FuturLab. "That made this such an exciting collaboration for us. The team has had a huge amount of fun bringing the world of Barbie into PowerWash Simulator 2 and putting our own powerwashing spin on it."

"Barbie has always inspired fans to imagine endless possibilities, and we're always looking for fresh, interactive ways to bring that spirit to life. Partnering with FuturLab to bring Barbie into PowerWash Simulator 2 is a fun new way for fans to experience the brand – proving there's no limit to where Barbie's next adventure can take her," said Erika Winterholler, Head of Licensed Games at Mattel.

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