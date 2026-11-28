Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Barotrauma, FakeFish, Undertow Games

Barotrauma Officially Reveals The Home & Harbor Expansion

Barotrauma got a free update this week, along with news of the next major expansion coming on December 2: the Home & Harbor Expansion

Article Summary Barotrauma gets a free update now, with the Home & Harbor Expansion set to launch on December 2.

Home & Harbor adds the Descendants, a vanished Europa faction returning with new story, tech, weapons, and subs.

Barotrauma players can own, build, customize, manage, and defend player-owned Outposts in the new expansion.

The update also teases the Descendants' NASA-punk style and the Singularity Reactor powering their advanced gear.

Daedalic Entertainment, FakeFish, and Undertow Games revealed the next major expansion coming to Barotrauma, as players will see the Home & Harbor Expansion arriving on December 2. The team technically released a free update for the game today, adding more story and gameplay options to the base game ahead of the launch of this content, and the developer diary above shows players what's to come. The expansion will bring in The Descendants, a group long assumed vanished, but now a menace you must deal with, as well as several more additions to the game to make it more of a challenge than ever before not to sink your submarine. Enjoy the info here as Home & Harbor arrives December 2.

Bring The Descendants Back in Home & Harbor

The Descendants were one of Europa's original factions, alongside the Jovian People's Movement and the Europa Coalition. They vanished around the time contact with Earth was severed, leaving behind no bodies and no signs of violence. In the Home & Harbor Expansion, they suddenly reappear, with the player caught in the middle of it. The Dev Diary also reveals the thinking behind the faction's NASA-punk art direction, the Singularity Reactor, a new high-risk, high-reward reactor that can power the Descendants' far more power-hungry devices, and the cybernetic technology they use to enhance both themselves and their servant creatures. The Home & Harbor Expansion adds player-owned Outposts to the acclaimed sci-fi submarine simulator, letting players own, build, customize, manage and defend their own homes. It also introduces the mysterious technocratic Descendants, a new faction bringing fresh story, gameplay, lore, weapons, and submarines.









About Barotrauma

In the not-too-distant future, humanity has fled to Jupiter's moon. With its irradiated icy surface, life can only be found in the ocean below. Travel through a punishing underwater environment and make friends or rivals of the four factions of the world. Discover what lies in the depths of Europa.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!