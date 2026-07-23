Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Conventions, Events, Games, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: Batman, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batman: Caped Crusader - Chronicles

Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles Unveiled During SDCC 2026

Prepare to help Batman take down Gotham's biggest criminals in Batman: Caped Crusader - Chronicles, coming to Amazon Luna.

Article Summary Batman: Caped Crusader - Chronicles was revealed at SDCC 2026, with the new Gotham co-op game coming to Amazon Luna.

The Batman game launches July 31, 2026 alongside Season Two, letting players tackle crimes tied to the Prime Video series.

Up to four players join Batman and Detective Montoya across 11 episodes, solving cases and facing classic DC villains.

Batman: Caped Crusader - Chronicles joins Luna’s GameNight lineup, with phone controls and no downloads for easy play.

Amazon Game Studios and WB Games have announced a new video game headed to Amazon Luna, as they showed off Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. As you might suspect, the game is based on the Prime Video series, channeling many of the stories and villains from both Season One and Two, with the game's launch set to coincide with the release of Season Two on July 31, 2026. The game will have you solving crimes with up to four players as you help Batman, along with the aid of Detective Montoya, to take down the criminals that threaten Gotham City. Enjoy the trailer and details below as we'll see the game released next week.

Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles Is Coming To Amazon Luna

One hard-fought truth Batman has revealed over the years, Gotham City's darkest crimes won't solve themselves. In this cooperative party game for 1 to 4 players, you and your crew will step into the noir-drenched Gotham City of Batman: Caped Crusader, the animated series, where every alley hides a secret, and every case leads deeper into the shadowy depths of the city's criminal underworld.

By playing alongside Detective Montoya as part of Batman's inner circle and GCPD task force, players will decode evidence, chase leads, and confront iconic DC Super-Villains across 11 gripping episodes. Along the way, each episode serves up new sleuthing minigames that will put your detective skills to the test. Investigate, interrogate, and deduce your way through the tangled crime webs woven by Gotham City's most devious criminals, including Scarecrow, Babyface, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, Dollmaker, Lynx, Music Meister, and of course, the maniacal The Joker.

To offer fans the ultimate connection between the show and the game, series stars Hamish Linklater and Michelle C. Bonilla reprise their roles as Batman and Detective Montoya in Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles.

Season One of Batman: Caped Crusader struck a chord with audiences, climbing as high as #1 on Prime Video's global Top 10 list. With anticipation for Season Two running high, and Batman's following as strong as it's ever been, Amazon Luna and Prime Video created an opportunity for fans to inhabit and play inside Gotham City, as well as watch it. Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles is a major new addition to GameNight, a growing collection of games only available through Amazon Luna and free for Prime members. Designed to make group play easy, Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles will turn game night into a Gotham City stakeout, all enjoyed on the biggest screen at home. Your phone is your controller. No extra hardware. No downloads. No skill gap. Whether it's family or friends on game night, everyone can jump in and play, from first-time players to seasoned detectives.

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