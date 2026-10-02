Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, REDSEC
Battlefield 6 and REDSEC Reveal Some Season 5 Content
Battlefield 6 and REDSEC have revealed some of the new updates with the launch of Season 5, beginning the start of Year 2's content
Article Summary
- Battlefield 6 Season 5 launches Year 2 with vehicle balance updates, anti-air tweaks, gunplay tuning, and more QoL fixes.
- Battlefield 6 improves infantry-vs-vehicle combat with health regen changes, missile tuning, and class-specific resupply pads.
- REDSEC Season 5 adds better ranked matchmaking, reconnect support, faster armor use, and guided drop zones for casual BR.
- Battlefield 6 REDSEC also reworks classes, training paths, loot pool gadgets, and weapon balance to shake up the meta.
Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios have revealed the latest update for Battlefield 6 and REDSEC, kicking off the second year of content for the FPS. A lot of this season is quality-of-life improvements for the title, including vehicle balances, changes to anti-air and gunplay, improved matchmaking, reconnect features for those who get disconnected accidentally (not you jerks who disconnect on purpose), and a number of other changes. We have the rundown from their latest blog below.
Battlefield 6 and REDSEC Additions For Season 5
- Changes to Vehicle Health Regeneration & Damage to better reward infantry for good positioning and flanking maneuvers.
- Anti-Air System Changes to create a stronger interplay between Anti-Air and aircraft. Such changes include making the cannons for mobile Anti-Air more effective against aircraft and raising the skill requirement for laser designators by requiring users to more consistently track targets in order to maintain lock.
- Additional Gunplay Changes include an attachment tuning pass to improve gameplay diversity and a polish pass on animations for certain weapons, gadgets, and poses.
- Further Vehicle Balance Changes to make specific vehicles better embody their intended role on the battlefield. These include:
- Decreasing the Little Bird's splash damage against infantry
- Increasing the Rate of Fire for secondary turrets (and speeding up how quickly they overheat)
- Main Battle Tank (MBT) Munitions have been tuned to be more effective against the kinds of targets they're intended to be used against
- Missiles have received a balance pass across the board to ensure they're effective but not overpowered
- Air Vehicle Resupply Pad Cooldowns are now vehicle-class specific (example: a jet can resupply immediately after a helicopter without waiting for a shared pad timer).
Battle Royale Specific Changes
With the arrival of Rapid Royale and the return of the Open + Elite Series, we're exploring a number of changes for REDSEC specifically during Season 5, including:
- Improved Matchmaking Ranked Bands to create more accurate skill brackets.
- Reconnect Features to put you back in the fight in ongoing Battle Royale matches if you crash or disconnect unexpectedly.
- Recommended Drop Zones (Casual BR Only) to give newcomers a guided drop zone system to guide them to recommended POIs and nearby loot that avoided immediate squad conflict.
- Armor Mechanics and Application Speeds have been significantly accelerated.
- Classes Have Received Some Tweaks for Season 5, including the removal of the Drone Specialist and Hazmat Breacher alternate training paths. Further changes include:
- Engineers now begin matches with guided function on Aim-Guided Launcher already unlocked.
- Support's Supply Bag and Smoke Launcher have moved to the loot pool, with Supply Pouches and Deployable Cover replacing them.
- Recon's Drone has been moved to the loot pool. The Handheld Jammer takes its place.
- Class Training Paths Have Been Rebalanced for Season 5, with new, distinct tactical upgrades for each class.
- Assault:
- Level 1: Reduced movement speed penalty when firing while moving.
- Level 2: Passive health regeneration triggers 50% faster and provides a 50% improvement on healing. Revive sickness recovery time reduced by 50%.
- Level 3: High Explosive Launcher explosions generate 5 fused submunitions."
- Level 4: Class gadget resupply rate increases by 10% with each improvement. Effect resets upon death.
- Engineer:
- Level 1: Resistance to explosive damage is increased by 33%.
- Level 2: Armor replating is 33% faster.
- Level 3: Aim-Guided Launcher hits immobilize vehicles for 5s.
- Level 4: Class gadget resupply rate increases by 10% with each improvement. Effect resets upon death.
- Support:
- Level 1: Improved weapons control when shooting from mounted positions.
- Level 2: Drag downed soldiers 20% faster and revive them 2.5s quicker. Sprint 10% faster when under heavy fire.
- Level 3: Reviving a teammate applies an armor plate to them. Placing Deployable Cover spawns a lootable armor plate.
- Level 4: Class gadget resupply rate increases by 10% with each improvement. Effect resets upon death.
- Recon:
- Level 1: Inflicting damage on enemies spots them, marking their position in-world and on the minimap.
- Level 2: Downing an enemy spots others within a 25m radius for 5s.
- Level 3: Handheld Jammer can disrupt Redeploy Points and Mobile Redeploys within its radius. Enemies who activated the redeploy device are revealed.
- Level 4: Class gadget resupply rate increases by 10% with each improvement. Effect resets upon death.
- Assault:
- Weapon Balance Changes to increase more satisfying weapon engagement; this includes addressing the meta in REDSEC with forthcoming changes for the KTS100 Mk8, SCW-10, SVDM, SG553R, and KV9. Select weapon categories have received a slight BTK (Bullets to Kill) increase against armor.
- 10mm PDWs: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor past 9 meters.
- 9mm PDWs: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor past 9 meters.
- .300BLK Carbines: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor within 31 meters.
- 7.62x39mm PDWs: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor within 31 meters.
- 7.62x39mm Carbines: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor within 31 meters.
- 7.62x39mm ARs: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor within 31 meters.
- 5.56x45mm ARs: Now take an additional bullet to kill vs armor past 46m.
- 5.56x45mm LMGs: Now take an additional bullet to kill vs armor past 46m.
- 5.45x39mm ARs: Now take an additional bullet to kill vs armor past 46m.
- 5.45x39mm LMGs: Now take an additional bullet to kill vs armor past 46m.
- 7.62mm DMRs: Now take an additional bullet to kill vs armor past 21m and no longer deal improved headshot damage to downed enemies.
- Subclass Gadgets Integrated Into Loot Pool so you can scavenge previously class-locked gadgets and use them to your disposal. Gadgets being added to the loot pool include the Smoke Launcher, Supply Bag, Defibrillator, Breaching Dart, and Anti-Drone Gun.