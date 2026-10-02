Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, REDSEC

Battlefield 6 and REDSEC Reveal Some Season 5 Content

Battlefield 6 and REDSEC have revealed some of the new updates with the launch of Season 5, beginning the start of Year 2's content

Article Summary Battlefield 6 Season 5 launches Year 2 with vehicle balance updates, anti-air tweaks, gunplay tuning, and more QoL fixes.

Battlefield 6 improves infantry-vs-vehicle combat with health regen changes, missile tuning, and class-specific resupply pads.

REDSEC Season 5 adds better ranked matchmaking, reconnect support, faster armor use, and guided drop zones for casual BR.

Battlefield 6 REDSEC also reworks classes, training paths, loot pool gadgets, and weapon balance to shake up the meta.

Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios have revealed the latest update for Battlefield 6 and REDSEC, kicking off the second year of content for the FPS. A lot of this season is quality-of-life improvements for the title, including vehicle balances, changes to anti-air and gunplay, improved matchmaking, reconnect features for those who get disconnected accidentally (not you jerks who disconnect on purpose), and a number of other changes. We have the rundown from their latest blog below.

Battlefield 6 and REDSEC Additions For Season 5

Changes to Vehicle Health Regeneration & Damage to better reward infantry for good positioning and flanking maneuvers.

to better reward infantry for good positioning and flanking maneuvers. Anti-Air System Changes to create a stronger interplay between Anti-Air and aircraft. Such changes include making the cannons for mobile Anti-Air more effective against aircraft and raising the skill requirement for laser designators by requiring users to more consistently track targets in order to maintain lock.

to create a stronger interplay between Anti-Air and aircraft. Such changes include making the cannons for mobile Anti-Air more effective against aircraft and raising the skill requirement for laser designators by requiring users to more consistently track targets in order to maintain lock. Additional Gunplay Changes include an attachment tuning pass to improve gameplay diversity and a polish pass on animations for certain weapons, gadgets, and poses.

include an attachment tuning pass to improve gameplay diversity and a polish pass on animations for certain weapons, gadgets, and poses. Further Vehicle Balance Changes to make specific vehicles better embody their intended role on the battlefield. These include: Decreasing the Little Bird's splash damage against infantry Increasing the Rate of Fire for secondary turrets (and speeding up how quickly they overheat) Main Battle Tank (MBT) Munitions have been tuned to be more effective against the kinds of targets they're intended to be used against Missiles have received a balance pass across the board to ensure they're effective but not overpowered Air Vehicle Resupply Pad Cooldowns are now vehicle-class specific (example: a jet can resupply immediately after a helicopter without waiting for a shared pad timer).

to make specific vehicles better embody their intended role on the battlefield. These include:

Battle Royale Specific Changes

With the arrival of Rapid Royale and the return of the Open + Elite Series, we're exploring a number of changes for REDSEC specifically during Season 5, including:

Improved Matchmaking Ranked Bands to create more accurate skill brackets.

to create more accurate skill brackets. Reconnect Features to put you back in the fight in ongoing Battle Royale matches if you crash or disconnect unexpectedly.

to put you back in the fight in ongoing Battle Royale matches if you crash or disconnect unexpectedly. Recommended Drop Zones (Casual BR Only) to give newcomers a guided drop zone system to guide them to recommended POIs and nearby loot that avoided immediate squad conflict.

to give newcomers a guided drop zone system to guide them to recommended POIs and nearby loot that avoided immediate squad conflict. Armor Mechanics and Application Speeds have been significantly accelerated.

have been significantly accelerated. Classes Have Received Some Tweaks for Season 5, including the removal of the Drone Specialist and Hazmat Breacher alternate training paths. Further changes include: Engineers now begin matches with guided function on Aim-Guided Launcher already unlocked. Support's Supply Bag and Smoke Launcher have moved to the loot pool, with Supply Pouches and Deployable Cover replacing them. Recon's Drone has been moved to the loot pool. The Handheld Jammer takes its place.

for Season 5, including the removal of the Drone Specialist and Hazmat Breacher alternate training paths. Further changes include: Class Training Paths Have Been Rebalanced for Season 5, with new, distinct tactical upgrades for each class. Assault: Level 1: Reduced movement speed penalty when firing while moving. Level 2: Passive health regeneration triggers 50% faster and provides a 50% improvement on healing. Revive sickness recovery time reduced by 50%. Level 3: High Explosive Launcher explosions generate 5 fused submunitions." Level 4: Class gadget resupply rate increases by 10% with each improvement. Effect resets upon death. Engineer: Level 1: Resistance to explosive damage is increased by 33%. Level 2: Armor replating is 33% faster. Level 3: Aim-Guided Launcher hits immobilize vehicles for 5s. Level 4: Class gadget resupply rate increases by 10% with each improvement. Effect resets upon death. Support: Level 1: Improved weapons control when shooting from mounted positions. Level 2: Drag downed soldiers 20% faster and revive them 2.5s quicker. Sprint 10% faster when under heavy fire. Level 3: Reviving a teammate applies an armor plate to them. Placing Deployable Cover spawns a lootable armor plate. Level 4: Class gadget resupply rate increases by 10% with each improvement. Effect resets upon death. Recon: Level 1: Inflicting damage on enemies spots them, marking their position in-world and on the minimap. Level 2: Downing an enemy spots others within a 25m radius for 5s. Level 3: Handheld Jammer can disrupt Redeploy Points and Mobile Redeploys within its radius. Enemies who activated the redeploy device are revealed. Level 4: Class gadget resupply rate increases by 10% with each improvement. Effect resets upon death.

for Season 5, with new, distinct tactical upgrades for each class. Weapon Balance Changes to increase more satisfying weapon engagement; this includes addressing the meta in REDSEC with forthcoming changes for the KTS100 Mk8, SCW-10, SVDM, SG553R, and KV9. Select weapon categories have received a slight BTK (Bullets to Kill) increase against armor. 10mm PDWs: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor past 9 meters. 9mm PDWs: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor past 9 meters. .300BLK Carbines: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor within 31 meters. 7.62x39mm PDWs: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor within 31 meters. 7.62x39mm Carbines: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor within 31 meters. 7.62x39mm ARs: Now take one more bullet to kill vs armor within 31 meters. 5.56x45mm ARs: Now take an additional bullet to kill vs armor past 46m. 5.56x45mm LMGs: Now take an additional bullet to kill vs armor past 46m. 5.45x39mm ARs: Now take an additional bullet to kill vs armor past 46m. 5.45x39mm LMGs: Now take an additional bullet to kill vs armor past 46m. 7.62mm DMRs: Now take an additional bullet to kill vs armor past 21m and no longer deal improved headshot damage to downed enemies.

to increase more satisfying weapon engagement; this includes addressing the meta in REDSEC with forthcoming changes for the KTS100 Mk8, SCW-10, SVDM, SG553R, and KV9. Select weapon categories have received a slight BTK (Bullets to Kill) increase against armor. Subclass Gadgets Integrated Into Loot Pool so you can scavenge previously class-locked gadgets and use them to your disposal. Gadgets being added to the loot pool include the Smoke Launcher, Supply Bag, Defibrillator, Breaching Dart, and Anti-Drone Gun.

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