Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, Battlefield REDSEC

Battlefield 6 Has Received a Mid-Season Update For Season 3

Battlefield 6 dropped a new mid-season update today for Season 3, giving players a few new modes and a twist on an event happening right now.

Article Summary Battlefield 6 Season 3 mid-season update is live now, adding new modes, events, and fresh ways to jump into the action.

The Wet Work event in Battlefield 6 and REDSEC adds contracts dropped by enemies, rewarding teams that complete objectives.

Tactical Obliteration brings an 8v8 Battlefield 6 squad showdown, putting tight coordination and objective control to the test.

Battlefield REDSEC also gets Casual Battle Royale, using bots to create a smoother, lower-pressure mode for all players.

Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios have released a new update for both Battlefield 6 and Battlefield REDSEC, as Season 3 just got a boost with a mid-season update. Players will see a number of new fun additions to the game, including a contract-focused event that will push your team to complete an objective to the letter, a new twist on Obliteration mode that will keep you on your toes from all directions, as well as the launch of Casual Battle Royale for those who want to play but aren't really looking to get sweaty against other opponents or deal with toxic players in competitive rounds. We have more info from the devs below, as well as the latest Battlefield Combat series video above, as the content is now live.

Battlefield 6 & REDSEC Season 3 Kicks Off a Mid-Season Update

During the Wet Work Event, players can pick up Contracts dropped by eliminated enemies and complete mid-match objectives ranging from eliminations and looting Chests to capturing objectives or staying alive. Whether you're hunting targets in REDSEC or pushing objectives in Multiplayer, Wet Work is all about taking the contract, staying alive, and finishing the job.

Tactical Obliteration is a twist on the large-scale version, which launched during Blastpoint. This smaller-scale experience emphasizes individual squad play through an 8v8 grudge match, available in the Verified Portal on June 30. This competitive, high-stakes experience is meant for squads who mastered coordinated objective play.

Lastly, Casual Battle Royale brings a more laid-back experience to REDSEC. This iteration of Battle Royale will include bots to help create more manageable combat engagements, smoother match flow, and a more approachable environment for players learning the mode, trying new classes and loadouts, or warming up before higher-stakes matches. Bots are designed to support the overall pacing of the match while still keeping the focus on player-driven encounters.

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