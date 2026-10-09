Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, REDSEC

Battlefield 6 Officially Releases Season 5 First Look Trailer

Check out the first official trailer for Season 5 of Battlefield 6 and REDSEC, showing off the Rapid Royale and Dead Space additions

Article Summary Battlefield 6 Season 5 launches October 13, taking the fight to Las Vegas with the new Vegas Strip and Area 51 maps.

Battlefield 6 REDSEC adds Rapid Royale, a faster Battle Royale mode set on the Vegas Strip with redeploy tokens.

A Dead Space crossover event runs October 20 to November 7, bringing Area 51 scenarios, remake-inspired spaces, and rewards.

Season 5 continues with the European Casino map, a new Operation, and major Battlefield 6 features like Platoons.

Electronic Arts dropped a new trailer for Battlefield 6 and REDSEC as they provide an official first look at the content coming in Season 5. The game will take players to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, as well as the desert for Area 51 in two new maps and a couple of new modes. As well as a new Halloween event, and three different phases of content to keep soldiers active and competitive during the Fall. We have more details from the devs below as Season 5 will launch on October 13.

Battlefield 6 & REDSEC Head To Las Vegas for Season 5

Season 5 officially kicks off on October 13 with Phase 1 (Siege of Las Vegas), introducing two new maps called Vegas Strip and Area 51. The first brings chaos to the Vegas strip, transforming this iconic spot to an enthralling battleground. Featuring glitzy restaurants, tunnels, and multi-story casinos and hotels, the odds for destruction are high. The second map takes players beyond the lights of the neon city to the perimeter of the clandestine Area 51. Wage war across the desert hills and venture deep into the facility below, in one of the most infamous locations in America.

Phase 1 also includes an all-new way to enjoy REDSEC with Rapid Royale, which will debut at the start of Season 5 and unfold on the Las Vegas strip. Rapid Royale is an intense, compact take on Battlefield's Battle Royale, with faster rounds and a smaller population of players. In Rapid Royale, the goal remains the same: be the last squad standing. Taking down enemies will give you redeploy tokens that can bring you back into the game; however, as the match goes on, the number of kills needed to earn these tokens increases. The Battlefield REDSEC Open Series and Elite Series also return, with the Elite Series featuring a $1,338,000 global prize pool. Read more about Rapid Royale and the return of competitive Battlefield REDSEC here.

And just in time for Halloween, from October 20th to November 7th, a limited-time scenario will unfold with Pax Armata pursuing secret tech hidden beneath Area 51 that will be familiar to fans of Dead Space. This non-canon event is a celebration of everything Dead Space and includes environmental spaces adapted from the 2023 remake, as well as unique cosmetics for players to unlock. Phase 2 (Casino Heist) begins on November 10 with the third map of the season.

European Casino is one of the grandest casinos on the strip, and deep within its vaults are secrets coveted by both PAX and NATO. This close-quarters combat-focused map is filled with destructible elements, allowing battle-hardened troops to open new pathways and discover tactical options. The season concludes Phase 3 (Frozen Aces) on December 8, bringing an unexpected chill to Las Vegas, plus the debut of a new Operation, which unfolds across both the Vegas Strip and Area 51 in an epic struggle to shift the global power balance.

"Battlefield 6 is now one year old, and what an incredible journey it's been, from our Top Gun collaboration, which coincided with the return of Naval Warfare, to the launch of some of the most exhilarating maps in Battlefield history. And we're just getting started, with Season 5 set to be the biggest yet. This has been an unforgettable year, and we can't thank players enough," says Patrick Klaus, General Manager of Battlefield Studios – Motive & Ripple Effect. "We're ending 2026 with a bang with three maps set in and around Las Vegas, a new way to experience REDSEC, as well as delivering on some of our community's most requested features, with the introduction of Platoons and Server Browser. There's never been a better time to play Battlefield."

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