Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, top gun

Battlefield 6 Reveals New Crossover Event Featuring Top Gun

Battlefield 6 has a new event coming as part of Season 4: Top Gun will join the main game and REDSEC, with Top Gun content debuting on August 18.

Article Summary Battlefield 6 Season 4 starts July 21, adding the Tsuru Reef map, naval combat, carriers, and a new Dynamic Wave System.

The Battlefield 6 x Top Gun crossover launches August 18 with the F-14 Tomcat, F/A-18 Super Hornet, and themed cosmetics.

Top Gun stars Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, and Charles Parnell join Battlefield 6 with fully voiced in-game characters.

New Battlefield 6 modes include Carrier Strike and a REDSEC Gauntlet mission, plus Wake Island returns in Season 4.

Working in partnership with Paramount Games Studio, Electronic Arts is putting the characters from Top Gun into Battlefield 6 and REDSEC. Coming in as an update for Season 4, players will have access to the F-18/Super Hornet and iconic F-14 Tomcat, along with two new modes inspired by the franchise, and three characters who are fully voiced by their original actors in the films. We have more details on all of this below, as the update will go live on August 18.

The Need For Speed Arrives in Battlefield 6

Three characters from Top Gun come to life in-game, fully voiced by their original performers: Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd (Lewis Pullman), and Adm. Solomon "Warlock" Bates (Charles Parnell), with Top Gun-inspired character skins and cosmetics available in-game.

Carrier Strike is a new Battlefield 6 mode debuting during this collaboration that pits naval, air, and ground forces against one another as teams seek to destroy the enemy aircraft carrier in a showdown, creating an incredible blending of Battlefield and Top Gun's defining characteristics. Players can also jump into a new Gauntlet mission for Battlefield REDSEC, a jets-only combat mission set on a reworked version of Tsuru Reef, where they compete to be the best of the best.

"It's a huge honor to appear in a long-running franchise like Battlefield with its millions of fans, and talented people working on it," said Miles Teller. "And with Top Gun, it's like two titans meeting."

"I'll actually be the one giving orders in-game, which I love," said Charles Parnell, "If it's my voice that pushes players on to clutch a win, that's awesome."

"Battlefield is very intense, whether you're in the sky or on the ground or fighting in the sea, " said Lewis Pullman, "In that way, it's a perfect pairing with Top Gun."

"Jets. Adrenaline. The drive to be the best. Battlefield's unmatched sense of scale is the perfect way to bring Top Gun's iconic and cinematic aerial combat to life," says Ryan McArthur, Executive Producer. "We can't wait for our players to experience the update when it hits on August 18, but our collaboration is also just a piece of Battlefield 6's biggest season yet."

Season 4 officially kicks off on July 21 with Phase 1 (Pacific Front) introducing the biggest map in Battlefield 6 yet, Tsuru Reef. This massive Pacific theater battleground features vast air and sea spaces as well as naval aircraft carriers with operational flight decks, and the introduction of our new Dynamic Wave System. This system adds a new dimension to ocean combat, where waves affect boat movement, player aim, and line of sight, allowing players to strategically ambush, flank, and use as cover in firefights.

Phase 2 (Top Gun) debuts on August 18th with Battlefield and Top Gun's collaboration content alongside a reimagining of one of Battlefield's classic maps, Wake Island. The final phase of Season 4 (Tidal Strike) releases on September 15 and includes a collection event offering rewards for those who complete naval-based contracts and challenges.

"When Battlefield 6 launched, it had a strong core of content that we've grown over time, using feedback from the community to make the game even better," says Byron Beede, General Manager of Battlefield. "With the addition of Naval Warfare, our Top Gun collaboration, our largest map, and so much more, Season 4 is our biggest update yet and is the perfect opportunity for players old and new to dive in."

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