Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, top gun

Battlefield 6 Reveals New Details About Top Gun Crossover Event

Battlefield 6 is holding a new crossover event with Top Gun shortly, so the team revealed new details of what players can expect to see.

Article Summary Battlefield 6’s Top Gun crossover launches August 18, adding a high-speed event built around the iconic film franchise.

New Battlefield 6 mode Carrier Strike mixes naval, air, and ground combat as teams battle to destroy enemy carriers.

Top Gun characters Rooster, Bob, and Warlock join Battlefield 6 with original voice performances and themed cosmetics.

EA’s Deep Dive outlines the crossover, while a Battlefield 6 free trial runs August 18-25 with progress carrying over.

Electronic Arts dropped a new promo video for the upcoming Battlefield 6 crossover event, featuring settings and characters from the Top Gun franchise. As you can see in the new Deep Dive video above, the devs go into everything they created to bring the action of both films to the forefront of this new mission. What's more, the game will offer a free trial from August 18-25, giving new players a chance to experience this content and more for a limited time, with the option to save their progress if they decide to buy it. Enjoy the video as the crossover arrives on August 18.

We Got The Need For Speed: Top Gun Roars Into Battlefield 6

Three characters from Top Gun come to life in-game, fully voiced by their original performers: Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd (Lewis Pullman), and Adm. Solomon "Warlock" Bates (Charles Parnell), with Top Gun-inspired character skins and cosmetics available in-game.

Carrier Strike is a new Battlefield 6 mode debuting during this collaboration that pits naval, air, and ground forces against one another as teams seek to destroy the enemy aircraft carrier in a showdown creating an incredible blending of Battlefield and Top Gun's defining characteristics.

"It's a huge honor to appear in a long-running franchise like Battlefield with its millions of fans, and talented people working on it," said Miles Teller. "And with Top Gun, it's like two titans meeting."

"I'll actually be the one giving orders in-game, which I love," said Charles Parnell, "If it's my voice that pushes players on to clutch a win, that's awesome."

"Battlefield is very intense, whether you're in the sky or on the ground or fighting in the sea, " said Lewis Pullman, "In that way, it's a perfect pairing with Top Gun."

"Jets. Adrenaline. The drive to be the best. Battlefield's unmatched sense of scale is the perfect way to bring Top Gun's iconic and cinematic aerial combat to life," says Ryan McArthur, Executive Producer. "We can't wait for our players to experience the update when it hits on August 18, but our collaboration is also just a piece of Battlefield 6's biggest season yet."

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