Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: battletech, Catalyst Game Labs

BattleTech Has a New Core Rulebook Arriving September 2026

BattleTech is getting an upgrade this Fall as the TTRPG will receive a new Core Rulebook with multiple updates in September 2026.

Article Summary BattleTech gets a new 272-page Core Rulebook in September 2026, designed as a major rules update for the classic TTRPG.

The new BattleTech Core Rulebook streamlines play with BattleMech Manual-inspired flow, plus rules for combat, terrain, support, and missions.

Catalyst Game Labs is adding easier onboarding, lore primers, a product guide, and ilClan era support to welcome new BattleTech players.

Gen Con 2026 attendees can preview the BattleTech Core Rulebook early, ahead of its planned September 16, 2026 release.

Catalyst Game Labs is giving the BattleTech TTRPG a complete update, as they announced a new Core Rulebook is on the way this year. The game has gone through several different incarnations and updates over the years for a multitude of reasons, but this looks to be an overall upgrade for the game as the team is ushering in a "new era" for the title. The book will have 272 pages worth of updated and improved resources for players to run the title with all future content. Those attending Gen Con 2026 will be able to check it out early and maybe snag a copy between July 30 to August 2 in Indianapolis, while the current plan is to release the book on September 16, 2026. We have more details from the company about the book below.

The New BattleTech: Core Rulebook Will Be Released This September

This new rulebook improves on the older core rulebook for the game, BattleTech: Total Warfare. Taking inspiration from the BattleMech Manual, a BattleMech-focused sub-ruleset of BattleTech, the development team has remixed the tome to improve the flow. Learn about your knights of the 32nd century and how these MechWarriors work in the game. Then follow through the book to learn about everything in the game, from movement and combat, to terrain effects, battlefield support, and missions. Each step adds more layers to the game, showing off BattleTech's depth and history.

The Core Rulebook features a new onboarding experience to allow players an easier-than-ever way into this 40-year-old game. Alongside the rules is a short primer about the game that leads smoothly into a product guide. And while the book is not focused on lore, there are included stories, lore primers, and an era guide for the current ilClan era of BattleTech.

And the best part of it all? This book was a collaborative effort with the community. The development team was hard at work crafting new rules and adjustments to classic ones. When it was ready in late 2025, Catalyst Game Labs released these rules to the community to playtest freely, while also accepting feedback that was fed back into the development process. In short, CGL wouldn't have gotten nearly as far in this process without the awesome BattleTech community. Included in the book is an extensive credits section featuring many of those playtesters.

No matter where you are at in your BattleTech journey, the Core Rulebook is a great resource to not only learn the game, but to have as an easy, well-constructed reference guide for your games. Whether you face off against the Clans, mercenaries, Great Houses, Word of Blake, pirates, or Periphery Nations, you will want a copy of the BattleTech: Core Rulebook at your side when you stomp forward to victory!

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