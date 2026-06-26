Posted in: Beadle & Grimm's, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Ravenloft, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, TTRPG

Beadle & Grimm's Drops Special Edition D&D's New Ravenloft Title

Beadle & Grimm's has released their new Dungeons & Dragons offering with Ravenloft: The Horrors Within - Strahd's Silver Edition

Article Summary Beadle & Grimm's and Wizards of the Coast unveil Ravenloft: The Horrors Within - Strahd's Silver Edition for D&D.

This $225 D&D collector's set expands Ravenloft with booklets, handouts, maps, cards, and a Tarokka Deck.

Strahd's Silver Edition adds a level 5 Barovia bonus adventure tied to Van Richten and a dangerous undead mystery.

D&D players also get encounter cards, Dark Gift item cards, and a haunted bastion aid for immersive Ravenloft play.

Beadle & Grimm's has once again teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to release a new special edition of a D&D release as they plunge back into Ravenloft. The team has launched Dungeons & Dragons – Ravenloft: The Horrors Within – Strahd's Silver Edition, and much like the previous special editions, this one goes all out to create a unique experience at the table. You're getting physical items to play with that harken back to an era of boxed expansions, only this one goes above and beyond with all sorts of cards, decks, books, handouts, maps, and more. We have mroe details and images for you here as the set is on sale now for $225.

Beadle & Grimm's Takes You Back To Ravenloft With This Special Edition D&D Release

The Mists of Ravenloft are calling. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is the definitive guide to Strahd's Barovia and the Domains of Dread. These grim netherworlds compose the Ravenloft setting and are horrific backdrops for Dungeons & Dragons adventures steeped in fear. Built for you, the DM that demands an immersive game experience for your players, our Ravenloft: The Horrors Within – Strahd's Silver Edition contains everything you need to create frightful adventures in the Domains of Dread that will terrify and delight your players.

The complete Ravenloft: The Horrors Within book , broken down into smaller booklets, to help you organize your adventures

, broken down into smaller booklets, to help you organize your adventures Tarroka Deck – our Edition includes D&D's fortune-telling card deck

– our Edition includes D&D's fortune-telling card deck Level 5 Bonus Adventure set in Barovia, only found in Strahd's Silver Edition – answer Van Richten's call to put a powerful undead force to rest by bringing a murderer to justice

set in Barovia, only found in Strahd's Silver Edition – answer Van Richten's call to put a powerful undead force to rest by bringing a murderer to justice 17 Oversized Encounter Cards – epic cards for all of the Darklords of the Dread Domains

– epic cards for all of the Darklords of the Dread Domains 37 Standard Encounter Cards – for new monsters found in the Appendix

16 Battle Maps of key adventure locations – gridded for minis, use these to play out battles with the domains' most memorable foes

of key adventure locations – gridded for minis, use these to play out battles with the domains' most memorable foes 22 Domain and Area Maps (8.5×11") – the ultimate exploration aids

(8.5×11") – the ultimate exploration aids Cthulhu Mist Talisman – wear this heavy metal skull & tentacle amulet around your neck… or share with your foolhardy mist travelers

– wear this heavy metal skull & tentacle amulet around your neck… or share with your foolhardy mist travelers 11 In-world handouts – use these gorgeous handouts to summon your players to one of the many adventures presented in The Horrors Within, including one for the Bonus Adventure

– use these gorgeous handouts to summon your players to one of the many adventures presented in The Horrors Within, including one for the Bonus Adventure 11 Dark Gift and Magic Item Cards – there's nothing like handing a physical card to a player when they discover a never-before-seen magic item… or make an insidious deal with a Darklord or some other malevolent force

– there's nothing like handing a physical card to a player when they discover a never-before-seen magic item… or make an insidious deal with a Darklord or some other malevolent force Haunted Bastion Player Aid – this fully-mapped haunted church Bastion was created exclusively for Strahd's Silver Edition and allows your players to track elements and upgrades

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