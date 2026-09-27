Posted in: Beadle & Grimm's, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Skullduggery, TTRPG

Beadle & Grimm's Launches New Skullduggery 5E Companion Campaign

Beadle & Grimm's has launched a brand-new pirate-themed Skullduggery 5E companion campaign for those looking for a haunting adventure.

Article Summary Beadle & Grimm's launches Skullduggery, a new 5E urban fantasy campaign packed with intrigue, undead, and action.

Skullduggery includes a level 1–9 adventure plus 17 subclasses, 15 backgrounds, 7 species, feats, spells, and gear.

Beadle & Grimm's also offers a separate GM Vault with maps, a GM screen, encounter cards, item cards, and handouts.

The premium boxed edition adds metal guild tokens and an exclusive bonus adventure for deeper Skullduggery play.

Beadle & Grimm's has a brand-new campaign for those who love pirates and supernatural things in time for Halloween, as they have launched the Skullduggery 5E companion campaign. As the name suggests, you're getting an original adventure not tied to any particular TTRPG, but it does use the 5E ruleset for those who are accustomed to it. They're selling the companion separately from their Limited Edition version, so if you want both, it'll be a double purchase. We have the finer details below as they are available in their shop now.

Skullduggery 5E Urban Fantasy Companion

If you like gritty, urban, high-fantasy, 5E campaigns filled with dark alleys, poisons, guilds, politics, undead, action, and collusion–this is for you! Discover new and exciting urban-themed subclasses (17), backgrounds (15), species (7), feats (15), spells (12), and equipment (24). Includes a level 1 through 9 adventure, as well as NPCs, organizations, magic items, and city establishments to assist in building rough-and-tumble, intrigue-filled, urban campaigns.

Perfect for:

Players looking for exciting new 5E class options

GMs who want to spice up their urban campaigns and delight their players

TTRPG fans who enjoy reading new class, campaign, and adventure ideas

Skullduggery GM Vaul

This premium boxed edition provides all of the immersive game elements Beadle & Grimm's is known for and supports the Skullduggery book and the adventures within.

Urban adventure-themed GM Screen

6 poster-sized battle maps scaled for minis (PLUS the Battle Map PDFs)

5 annotated GM maps allow you to see important elements of all the rooms quickly and easily

33 item cards covering NEW weapons, armor, and equipment introduced in Skullduggery

21 Encounter cards – art of new NPCs on the front, stats on the back, designed to hang on your GM Screen

10 in-world handouts – when your party receives a letter, clue, or puzzle, don't just describe it – hand it to them!

Blade & Book token set (set of 3) – these heavy, metal guild tokens can be used as props or Inspiration tokens and come in a drawstring pouch

Bonus Adventure – designed to be played after the adventures in Skullduggery, this adventure can only be found in this premium edition

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