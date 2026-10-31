Posted in: Beadle & Grimm's, Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Star Trek, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: star trek

Beadle & Grimm's Reveals Deluxe Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek Items

Beadle & Grimm's has revealed several new items for the Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek expansion, including a numbered Deluxe Bundle and ship token set — now available in limited quantities on their website.

Article Summary Beadle & Grimm's and Wizards of the Coast unveil Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek accessories for the new set.

The limited-edition Deluxe Bundle includes Star Trek tokens, an exclusive playmat, deck box, sleeves, and collector box.

Only 1,500 Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek Deluxe Bundles were produced, launching October 23, 2026 at 9AM PST.

Standout items include ship-themed +1/+1 counters, aluminum token cards, Borg D6 counters, and an Enterprise life counter.

Beadle & Grimm's has partnered with Wizards of the Coast to reveal several new items coming out for the new Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek expansion. Much like they have done in the past with other special sets, they have created a pack of items to complement the game so those who wish to take things to the next step can "boldly go" like they never have before. Our favorite items from the set are the five ship tokens, as they have given players classic ships such as the U.S.S. Enterprise, U.S.S. Voyager, U.S.S. Reliant, U.S.S. Defiant, and a Klingon Battlecruiser. We have more details about the set and the items for you below, as they are currently available in limited quantities on their website.

Beadle & Grimm's Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek Deluxe Bundle ($125)

Boldly go where no one has gone before with this Federation-approved Deluxe Bundle inspired by iconic starships. This exclusive, limited-edition, numbered Deluxe Bundle includes: In collaboration with Ultimate Guard, we are launching our officially licensed Star Trek Deluxe Magic: The Gathering Bundle set on October 23rd, 2026 at 9AM PST. ONLY 1,500 PRODUCED! The Bundle includes: Star Trek Token Set by Beadle & Grimm's

Exclusive playmat by Ultimate Guard

Exclusive deck box by Ultimate Guard

Exclusive card sleeves by Ultimate Guard

All in a numbered collector's box

Star Trek Token Set ($45)

Engage with the unforgettable crews, adversaries, and starships from across 60 years of Star Trek history. Your continuing mission? To boldly go where no one has gone before. Seven aluminum token cards (Borg, Illusion, Klingon Warrior, New Planet, Officer, Porthos, Romulan)

U.S.S. Enterprise metal life counter

5 "Ship of the Line" +1/+1 counters (+5/+5 on the other side) (U.S.S. Enterprise, U.S.S. Voyager, U.S.S. Reliant, U.S.S. Defiant, Klingon Battlecruiser)

Four Borg-style D6 counters

All packaged in an embossed "Warp Speed" art tin

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