Posted in: Beadle & Grimm's, Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop | Tagged: Deck Boxes, MTG

Beadle & Grimm's Reveals New Magic: The Gathering Deck Boxes

Beadle & Grimm's dropped some specialty items for Magic: The Gathering players with their own take on well-made deck boxes.

Article Summary Beadle & Grimm’s and Ultimate Guard unveil limited-edition Magic: The Gathering Mana Sidewinder 133+ deck boxes.

Each MTG deck box features Justine Jones’ vivid mana symbol art, themed to Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest.

The luxury Magic: The Gathering deck boxes hold 100+ double-sleeved cards and include exclusive foil-stamped logos.

MTG fans can buy deck boxes for $40 each or $175 for all five, with matching Mana Token Sets also available.

Beadle & Grimm's dropped some surprising news this evening as they showed off a new set of custom items specifically made for Magic: The Gathering. The team has created a new line of standard-setting geek luxury deck boxes as part of a new collaboration with Ultimate Guard, creating the Mana Sidewinder 133+ boxes themed for each of the game's five mana colors. Each of them is a specialty-designed box by artist Justine Jones, who many Magic: The Gathering fans would know from her Kaleidoscope Killers Secret Lair Drop created back in 2019. We have more details below from the company as all five are being sold starting on September 24 for $40 per box, or a complete set for $175. They're also selling Mana Token Sets of each for $55 or the full set for $225.

Beadle & Grimm's x Magic: The Gathering Mana Sidewinder 133+ Deck Boxes

Beadle & Grimm's first released the iconic mana symbol artwork from Justine Jones with their Mana Token Sets. Justine's amazingly colorful artwork embodied the unique attributes of each of the five colors of mana in Magic: The Gathering, and each set included a unique set of official Magic: The Gathering tokens themed to each mana color.

Now, working with Ultimate Guard, Beadle & Grimm's is bringing this mana symbol art to an exclusive series of Sidewinder 133+ deck boxes that take full advantage of the rich colors and amazing details of Justine's designs. These limited-edition sets of deck boxes are exclusive to Beadle & Grimm's and are the only Sidewinder 133+ deck boxes using Beadle & Grimm's Mana Token Set art. With foil-stamped logos and space for 100+ double-sleeved cards, these unique deck boxes make a statement as they protect your favorite Commander decks.

This set of five Magic: The Gathering deck boxes (Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest) are exclusively available from Beadle & Grimm's webstore at beadleandgrimms.com/magic and are a limited edition run. Each deck box will be available for $40, or fans can buy all 5 for $175, and once they're gone, they're gone!

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