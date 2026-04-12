Posted in: Beadle & Grimm's, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star trek, star trek: deep space nine, star trek: Lower Decks

Beadle & Grimm's Shows New Images Of Upcoming Star Trek Games

Beadle & Grimm's revealed a few images for their upcoming Star Trek tabletop games as they head into crowdfunding this week

Article Summary Beadle & Grimm's unveils new details for two upcoming Star Trek tabletop games heading to crowdfunding.

Deep Space Nine: Holosuite Homicide lets players solve a Starfleet mystery on the iconic space station.

Lower Decks: Chaos Protocol offers a hilarious escape room experience aboard the USS Cerritos.

Both games are accessible for newcomers, while loaded with lore for hardcore Star Trek fans.

Beadle & Grimm's revealed a little bit more about the new Star Trek tabletop games they're looking to get crowdfunded this month. The team dropped some new images of what we can expect to see in both Deep Space Nine: Holosuite Homicide and Lower Decks: Chaos Protocol. Not a ton of items, mind you, as it seems like they want to keep a lot of the surprise for if/when they get published, but enough to give you an idea of what's to come if they reach certain goals. The team also recently released a new video with the writers of these games, which you can check out above, giving you more insight as to what kind of experience you'll have. Enjoy the info and images here as they will start asking for money this week.

Beadle & Grimm's Will Take You To New Tabletop Frontiers With Two Star Trek Titles

Set in the beloved worlds of these two Star Trek series, each game lets you solve mysteries and puzzles steeped in Star Trek lore. Non-Star Trek fans can play these fun and challenging games–no knowledge of the lore is required to solve. But die-hard fans of the series will love the attention to the mythos, familiar characters, and detailed references to the series.

Deep Space Nine: Holosuite Homicide

STARDATE 49519 // You are a junior investigator with Starfleet Command, called in by Quark, the owner of Quark's Bar, Grill, Games, and Holosuite Arcades on the Promenade of Deep Space Nine. The assignment: Prove Quark's holosuite didn't malfunction and clear his good name. If you prove foul play was involved, what consequences will that have for Constable Odo, Captain Benjamin Sisko, and the entire Deep Space Nine community? Holosuite Homicide includes:

Starfleet Command Investigations badge – 2.5" diameter metal pin with dual rubber clutch

Poster Map with Deep Space Nine on one side and the station's Promenade on the other

High-quality, immersive handouts and webpages filled with case notes and clues used to solve the objective in each of the three game phases

Starfleet Command Investigations notepad – Ideal for taking notes during the game and long after

Lower Decks: Chaos Protocol

Climb aboard the USS Cerritos for a wild and hilarious escape room experience. Lower Decks: Chaos Protocol is a tabletop escape room game for any number of players. You play the Lower Decks team as they discover a powerful, dormant Federation security system – and then unleash it upon themselves. Defeat a series of clever and increasingly insane puzzles to free Boimler, Rutherford, Mariner, and Tendi from a trap of their own making. Chaos Protocol includes:

Cerritos Crew badge

Full color poster map of the Cerritos

Ten stages of progressively difficult escape room puzzles

Narrative elements that make you part of a new Lower Decks story, featuring all of your favorite characters from the show

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