Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Faraway, Steph Thirion

Become a Shooting Start as Faraway Launches November 5

Live the life of a shooting star creating constellations in Faraway, arriving on PC via Steam on November 5.

Article Summary Faraway launches November 5 on PC and consoles, bringing Annapurna Interactive’s cosmic arcade game to players.

Play as a shooting star, connect celestial bodies, and create constellations to survive the endless procedural universe.

Faraway blends simple controls with mastery-driven scoring, risk-reward play, and real-time worlds that evolve with skill.

Beyond endless mode, Faraway features 16 handcrafted puzzle stages from Eliss creator Steph Thirion after years of work.

Annapurna Interactive has confirmed the official release date for Faraway, as the game arrives on November 5. This game is the brainchild of solo game designer, creative coder, and musician Steph Thirion, as they have created an endless, procedurally generated, mastery-driven arcade title in which you take on the role of a shooting star roaming through space, circling new entities in the endless expanse to create new constellations. The only way to stay alive is to create new ones, or else you will eventually drift away and burn out. You can read mroe about it below and check out the trailer above, as we'll see the game launch in about two weeks.

Build New Constellations Among The Stars in Faraway

Connect stars to harvest their energy, extend your fleeting life, and build your score. Shape constellations freely, and take risks with advanced techniques to earn additional energy and points. Faraway's simple rule-set and flowing controls are easy to approach but demanding to master. Every run begins from nothing, in a universe generated in real time around your performance. As your skills grow, you will travel faster, score higher on the leaderboards, and reach increasingly challenging regions of space.

Alongside its endless core mode, Faraway includes 16 handcrafted puzzle stages that invite you to rethink its mechanics, discover new techniques, and sharpen your skills. "I am a shooting star! A spark meant to shine and vanish in a blink. But I will travel! I will mark my trail in every firmament. I will live to see the universe."

Created single-handedly over more than a decade by game designer, creative coder, and musician Steph Thirion, creator of the cult game Eliss, Faraway is an elegantly minimal game of deep expressive play. With visuals generated entirely in real time, it is an immersive audiovisual experience made for discovery, replay, and long-term mastery

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