Besiege Reveals Special Update For Its 10th Anniversary

Besiege is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a new update, as the game has several new additions and even some throwback content

Indie game developer and publisher Spiderling Studios is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Besiege with a unique content update. The physics-building title set in medieval times has had a pretty good run, and the team has decided to show all of its highlights in style. This update adds a new Scoreboard system, new Achievements in the campaign with some new content, a remaster of the original Sandbox Mode, and a chance to play the original 2015 Early Access version. We have more details below as the update arrives on January 30.

Besiege 10th Anniversary Update

Steam Trading Cards, Emotes, Backgrounds, and Badges: Celebrate the Besiege journey with collectible Steam trading cards, custom emotes, backgrounds, and unique badges to showcase on your profile.

The Remaster of the Original Sandbox: Revisit the beloved sandbox that launched Besiege's legacy, allowing players to relive the charm of the game's early days while building and experimenting in a remaster of the classic environment.

Scoreboard System: Compete against yourself and Besiege's other players with a brand-new scoreboard system for tracking stats and ranking the performance of your builds. From speed records to destruction efficiency, the scoreboard adds a competitive layer to the fun and the motivation to challenge yourself and refine your machines.

New Achievements and Campaign Content: Unlock brand-new achievements that push the boundaries of your creativity and skill, and enjoy refreshing new content in some of the campaign's classic levels.

Rulers in Campaign Levels: The rulers of each campaign island now exist in the game, fighting alongside their armies in defense of their kingdoms. Each ruler has a unique style that brings a new layer of personality to your campaign conquests.

Original 2015 Early Access Version: Take a nostalgic trip to the past with access to the original 2015 Early Access version via Steam's beta system. Relive the game's humble beginnings and see how far it's come.

Automatic Timescale Adjustment: This new innovative feature provides a smoother player experience by automatically adjusting the timescale slider, enabling slow motion during hardware-intensive moments and complex physics simulations. Say goodbye to frame rate drops and enjoy the added bonus of watching Besiege's beautiful, chaotic destruction in slow motion.

