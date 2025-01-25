Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Besiege, Spiderling Studios
Besiege Reveals Special Update For Its 10th Anniversary
Besiege is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a new update, as the game has several new additions and even some throwback content
- Celebrate 10 years of Besiege with a special update packed with new features and nostalgic content.
- Enjoy Steam trading cards, custom emotes, and unique badges to flaunt your Besiege achievements.
- Compete with the new scoreboard system, tracking your builds' performance and destruction efficiency.
- Revisit the original 2015 Early Access version and explore remastered sandbox fun in Besiege.
Indie game developer and publisher Spiderling Studios is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Besiege with a unique content update. The physics-building title set in medieval times has had a pretty good run, and the team has decided to show all of its highlights in style. This update adds a new Scoreboard system, new Achievements in the campaign with some new content, a remaster of the original Sandbox Mode, and a chance to play the original 2015 Early Access version. We have more details below as the update arrives on January 30.
Besiege 10th Anniversary Update
- Steam Trading Cards, Emotes, Backgrounds, and Badges: Celebrate the Besiege journey with collectible Steam trading cards, custom emotes, backgrounds, and unique badges to showcase on your profile.
- The Remaster of the Original Sandbox: Revisit the beloved sandbox that launched Besiege's legacy, allowing players to relive the charm of the game's early days while building and experimenting in a remaster of the classic environment.
- Scoreboard System: Compete against yourself and Besiege's other players with a brand-new scoreboard system for tracking stats and ranking the performance of your builds. From speed records to destruction efficiency, the scoreboard adds a competitive layer to the fun and the motivation to challenge yourself and refine your machines.
- New Achievements and Campaign Content: Unlock brand-new achievements that push the boundaries of your creativity and skill, and enjoy refreshing new content in some of the campaign's classic levels.
- Rulers in Campaign Levels: The rulers of each campaign island now exist in the game, fighting alongside their armies in defense of their kingdoms. Each ruler has a unique style that brings a new layer of personality to your campaign conquests.
- Original 2015 Early Access Version: Take a nostalgic trip to the past with access to the original 2015 Early Access version via Steam's beta system. Relive the game's humble beginnings and see how far it's come.
- Automatic Timescale Adjustment: This new innovative feature provides a smoother player experience by automatically adjusting the timescale slider, enabling slow motion during hardware-intensive moments and complex physics simulations. Say goodbye to frame rate drops and enjoy the added bonus of watching Besiege's beautiful, chaotic destruction in slow motion.
