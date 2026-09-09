Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Beyblade X, football

Beyblade X Partners With The NFL For Team-Themed Tops

Hasbro's Beyblade X teams up with the NFL on a set of team-themed tops featuring all 32 teams, including two CX Tops and 32 stickers to customize each.

Article Summary Beyblade X teams up with the NFL for a 2026 collab set featuring all 32 teams across AFC and NFC stickers.

The multipack includes two right-spinning Beyblade X CX Tops and two NFL-themed Launchers for head-to-head battles.

Players can customize each Beyblade X top with team logos and swap parts with other Beyblade X releases.

Available now on Amazon, the Beyblade X NFL set will also arrive as a Target exclusive in Spring 2027.

Hasbro has teamed up with the NFL for a brand-new collaboration in Beyblade X, launching a kit featuring all 32 teams. Technically, you're getting two blades, with AFC and NFC represented, and 32 stickers of the teams in each conference to stick to the top of each blade as part of the CX Tops design, pitting whoever you feel like against each other. The only thing missing from this is if they were electronic and you could change the lights inside to match the team, but the masters of the Beyblade dojo clearly have not advanced their fighting technology to that level yet. We have more details about the set below, as it's available on Amazon right now. If you don't like Amazon and want to wait, it'll be available only at Target sometime in Spring 2027.

Fight With Your Favorite NFL Team in Beyblade X

Experience Beyblade X, the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers, and Tops! The Beyblade X and NFL Collab Multipack Set includes two right-spinning TakaraTomy- designed CX Tops and 2 NFL-themed Launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of Tops in this pack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to build your perfect Beyblade Top.

Includes two Beyblade X CX Tops and 32 stickers of NFC and AFC football team logos to customize the Tops. Beyblade X features the X-Celerator Gear System to level up your game. When the gear of a Beyblade X Top engages the rail of the Beystadium arena, it can super-accelerate into an Xtreme Dash around the stadium. Bladers launch their Tops into fierce clashes against their opponent's Tops to score points: first to score four points wins. Hasbro Beyblade toys with authentic TakaraTomy die-cast metal Tops make great gifts for kids ages 8 and up.

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