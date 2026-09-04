Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: ADK Emotions NY Inc., and T-Licensing Inc., Beyblade X

Beyblade X Reveals Final U.S. Grand Prix Tournaments

Beyblade X has revealed the details for the final Regional and National U.S. Grand Prix Tournaments happening at the Mall of America.

Article Summary Beyblade X confirms the final U.S. Grand Prix Regional and National Tournaments for September 5 at Mall of America.

Regional Beyblade X events feature free play, on-site registration, and lottery selection if divisions exceed 128 players.

National Beyblade X winners in ages 8–12 and 13+ advance from Minnesota to the Final Grand Prix in Bangkok.

Fans can catch full Beyblade X tournament times, awards, and a special battle session with product expert Marco.

Hasbro, ADK Emotions NY Inc., and T-Licensing Inc. have come together to reveal the final details of the final Beyblade X U.S. Grand Prix Tournaments, both Regional and National. The big event will take place tomorrow, September 5, at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. We have the full rundown and tournament times for you below, as we wish anyone headed out there luck in winning their way to the Final Grand Prix in Bangkok, Thailand.

Beyblade X U.S. Grand Prix Tournament in Minnesota

Regional Tournament participants can enjoy free play throughout the event. On-site registration for ages 8-12 will be open from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, and on-site registration for ages 13+ will be open from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Tournament participation is limited to 128 competitors per age division. If more than 128 eligible participants are present when registration opens, a random lottery will be conducted to determine participants. Everyone present at the designated registration start time will have an equal chance of being selected, and arriving early will not improve your odds. All times are local. Additional details, including official tournament rules and participating locations, can be found at Beyblade.com and will be updated periodically.

Following the final Regional Tournament, qualifying Bladers will compete in the National Tournament at the Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. The ages 8–12 National Tournament will run from 2:00 PM–2:30 PM, followed by awards from 3:00 PM to 3:15 PM. Following the awards ceremony, fans will have the opportunity to battle special guest Blader, Marco, a member of the Beyblade X product development team, and connect with the broader Blader community. The 13+ Open Class National Tournament will run from 7:00 PM–7:45 PM, with final awards from 7:45 PM–8 PM. The top Bladers from Nationals will advance to the Beyblade X Final Grand Prix in Bangkok, Thailand, from December 12–13, 2026.

Regional Tournament

Class: Ages 8–12, 10:00 AM–1:00 PM

On-site registration: 9:00 AM–10:00 AM

National Tournament

Class: Ages 8–12, 2:00 PM–3:15 PM

Battle: 2:00 PM—2:30 PM

Battle with Beyblade X Expert, Marco

2:00 PM—3:00 PM

Open to All Guests

Timing subject to change based on the conclusion of the National Champions

Regional Tournament

Open Class: Ages 13+, 3:30 PM–6:30 PM

On-site registration: 2:00 PM–3:00 PM

National Tournament

Open Class: Ages 13+, 6:45 PM—8:15 PM

Battle: 7:00 PM—7:45 PM

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