Posted in: Bezier Games, Board Games, Games | Tagged: Gen Con 2026, Warp 99

Bézier Games Shows Off Warp 99 During Gen Con 2026

Bézier Games brought multiple games to Gen Con 2026, as they showed off the new Warp 99 game, currently available on their website.

Article Summary Warp 99 debuted at Gen Con 2026 as Bézier Games’ fast sci-fi card game, now available online for $15.

Players race through space, build powerful engines, and make tough choices to be the first to reach 99 points.

Warp 99 blends hand management, set collection, shifting galaxy rules, and bonus turns into a quick 30-minute game.

The Hyperdrive Expansion adds 10 double-sided rule cards, with Warp 99 also headed to Essen Spiel and PAX Unplugged.

Bézier Games brought multiple new tabletop games to Gen Con 2026, one of which is a new sci-fi title, Warp 99. The game will have you and other players blasting off into space in a sort of race from Earth to far-reaching corners and back home, all while making hard choices, fixing your ship, and seeing some things along the way. The first players to make the right decisions that get you all the way to 99 points win the game. We have more details about the game for you here, as it is currently available on their site for $15. If you want to play it at a convention, it will also be at Essen Spiel (October 23-26) and PAX Unplugged (November 21-23).

Zoom Through The Galaxy At The Speed of Warp 99

Zoom through space in the faster-than-light card game Warp 99! On your turn, play your first card to your engine—it has to be a bigger number than the last one with NO repeating colors. Or score your entire engine and build a new one! Then play as many cards as you can onto either of the 2 discard piles. You must follow the three rules of the galaxy. Rules such as Same Color, Plus 1, or Total 10. Get Stuck? Change the rules! Match extra rules? Get bonus cards! Empty your hand? Get another turn! Score big points by building bigger engines, or burn through your personal draw deck for a steady stream of 15 points. First to 99 or more points wins the game!

Hyperdrive Expansion

Race passed strange new worlds, new life, and new civilizations. The race back to Earth is now, and you need to win! The Hyperdrive Expansion accelerates gameplay by including 10 more double-sided rule cards. Choose any three and experience the speed of Hyperdrive!

1-4 players

30 minutes

card game

hand management

set collection

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!