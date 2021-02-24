Big G Creative Reveal Their Next Board Game With Hide 'N Cheek

Big G Creative has revealed their next board game on the way with Hide 'N Cheek, set to be a Target exclusive this March. The title looks like a cute children's game, but it's actually a clever deception game with a bit of chance to it where 2-4 players will be chipmunks all with the goal of getting the most acorns. The fun selling piece of the game is the fact that everyone has to wear these chipmunk masks as part of the game, as that is where they will store the acorns. Basically, one player will hide three acorns under the cups in any amount they want, then they'll mix the cups up and let everyone else choose going clockwise which cup they want. Whatever you pick is what you get, which could be nothing at all or all three acorns, depending on how greedy each player gets in the game.

The game is for ages six and up and will be selling for $20 when it is released on March 9th. This is actually a pretty good game to get if you're a parent with kids still at home during the pandemic and you're looking for something fun to pass the time. It can also make for a lot of good adult fun if you get really intense about where each of you hide the acorns.

Are your chipmunk cheeks the chunkiest? Put on your chipmunk mask and transform into a cheerful woodland creature in Hide 'N Cheek! Players hunt for acorns in this log-switching, nut-finding, cheek-stuffing game. Hide the nuts, shuffle the logs, gather the acorns, and watch your chipmunk cheeks grow. Hide 'N Cheek brings home the feel of the forest in this nutty game of hunting and hoarding fun!