Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: BitmoLab, GameBaby

BitmoLab Launches GameBaby Transparent Edition

BitmoLab has launched a new version of their popular GameBaby for iPhone 17, only this time you're getting a Transparent Edition.

Article Summary BitmoLab’s GameBaby Transparent Edition brings a frosted clear shell and metal keycaps to iPhone 17 Pro Max.

GameBaby still flips from everyday iPhone case into a physical-button gaming setup with no Bluetooth or battery.

The new four-button ABXY layout boosts GameBaby compatibility for NES, GB, GBC, GBA, SFC, and NDS-style games.

Priced at $25, GameBaby Transparent Edition blends retro handheld nostalgia with a cleaner, modern iPhone look.

BitmoLab launched a brand-new version of their popular GameBaby for iPhone 17, giving players even more throwback feelings with the Transparent Edition. For a brief time in the late '90s, everyone loved having transparent, see-through shells on their gaming gear. Well, now you can relive that feeling with a device that turns your mobile phone into a handheld gaming console while still letting you see your phone underneath. We have more details below, as it's on sale via their website for $25.

GameBaby – Transparent Edition

Earlier GameBaby models leaned into familiar retro-inspired colors: bright, playful tones with GameBaby Color, and a more classic grey-and-white palette with GameBaby Retro. GameBaby Transparent Edition takes a quieter approach. It combines a frosted transparent shell with metal keycaps, creating a smoother, more refined feel in the hand while letting the iPhone's own finish show through. The clear-shell design also recalls the transparent handhelds of the Game Boy Color era, when seeing the structure of a device was part of its charm. The result keeps GameBaby's familiar silhouette, while giving it a lighter, clearer finish for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

At its core, GameBaby remains a simple idea: a daily iPhone case that flips into a physical-button gaming setup when it is time to play. The case keeps things simple, with no Bluetooth pairing, no battery to charge, and no extra setup. Its physical buttons bring back the direct rhythm many players remember from classic handheld systems: press, release, repeat. For anyone who misses real buttons instead of tapping glass, GameBaby offers a more tactile way to play on iPhone.

The biggest control change is on the right side. Previous GameBaby models used a two-button A/B layout. GameBaby Transparent Edition switches to a full four-button ABXY arrangement. For four-button retro games, the change is not only about broader compatibility. It gives the right hand more room for familiar actions, from quick jumps and attacks to menu inputs and arcade-style combinations. The updated control scheme also expands compatibility for NDS and SFC-style play, alongside NES, GBA, GBC, and GB. Support for NDS-style play also connects GameBaby to one of handheld gaming's most recognizable eras. According to Nintendo's official hardware sales data, the Nintendo DS family sold 154 million units worldwide, making it one of the most widely played handheld systems of its generation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!