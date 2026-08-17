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Black Desert Launches Edania: Part 2 To Challenge Veteran Players

Black Desert has officially launched Edania: Part 2, bringing new challenges in a new region to test even the strongest players.

Article Summary Black Desert Edania: Part 2 is live, opening Inner Edania with six brutal endgame hunting grounds for veteran players.

Face four new Black Desert bosses, earn Edana Rising Tokens weekly, and battle rivals for the Throne of Edana.

New Black Desert accessories Ekleta and Apeiron add fresh endgame gear paths through upgrades, loot, and trading.

Edania: Part 2 also adds Godslayer's Armor, new crystals, Tachyon Legacy trials, and a Hadum boss finale in September.

Pearl Abyss released the latest update for Black Desert, as players will be whisked away to Edania: Part 2 with a new set of challenges. The content was revealed during the Heidel Ball last month, showcasing an entire region, as well as new challenges, as the gods themselves will be standing in your way. We have the full rundown from the team below of what you can expect as the content is now live.

Edania: Part 2 Opens New Challenges in Black Desert

Adventurers can venture deeper into Inner Edania for the first time and confront the immense powers of Agris, Markthanan, Elion and Aal, four powerful beings that have long played a role in Black Desert's lore. Edania: Part 2 introduces six new hunting grounds designed for high-level Adventurers, each offering unique encounters, mechanics and rewards:

Agris' domain – Aphrodon Temple

Markthanan's Domain – Hermesia Inner Castle

Elion's domain – Magaia Temple

Aal's domain – Aresion Temple

Elion's Domain – Scales of Judgment (3-Player Party Zone) Elion's Domain

Hadum's Domain – Event Horizon

The recommended stats rise progressively across the new areas, with Event Horizon requiring 420 AP and 505 DP, making it the most demanding of the newly added monster zones. Meanwhile, Scales of Judgment stands apart as a dedicated three-player party monster zone, where Adventurers must work together to maintain the balance between opposing forces.

Four New Bosses and the Battle for Throne of Edana

Edania's Inner region introduces new bosses: Aphrodon (Agris), Emesia (Markthanan), Magaia (Elion) and Aresion (Aal). Each boss has its own minimum Attack and Defense requirements, ranging from 405/485 to 420/505. Adventurers can take on one Edana boss per week through a dedicated weekly quest. Completing the challenge rewards an Edana Rising Token, which can be used to enter the Throne of Edana. The Throne of Edana puts Adventurers against one another for control of each region. The current Edana must defend their position against challengers, with the final Adventurer standing becoming the new Edana and earning exclusive privileges and rewards.

New Accessories: Ekleta and Apeiron

Two new accessories have been added to expand endgame progression. While the two ultimately share the same maximum stats, they offer different progression paths. Ekleta can be obtained by converting high-grade Kharazad accessories and can be enhanced using materials specific to each accessory slot. Apeiron, meanwhile, can be obtained directly as loot from the new hunting grounds and can also be traded through the Central Market. This gives Adventurers two distinct approaches to pursuing the new gear, whether they prefer upgrading existing equipment or acquiring and developing new accessories through gameplay and the in-game economy.

New Outfit "Godslayer's Armor" and Crystals

The update also introduces new outfit, Godslayer's Armor, which can be crafted by collecting Embers of Ynix from the Edania's Inner region. The new outfit represents equipment imbued with Inyx's power and can be obtained through a quest at the Ancient Foresight cave near the Radiant Lands. Additional progression items include the new Wandering Origin Crystal, which can be crafted using materials obtained within the Inner region, as well as new artifacts and consumable items.

Discover the Tachyon Legacy

Adventurers exploring the new region may also encounter the Tachyon Legacy, hidden throughout the region. Discovering the legacy leads to a special trial; those who successfully complete it can obtain Agris Gold Coins. The coins can be accumulated and exchanged for valuable rewards, including Cron Stones, Nev's Fragment, Advice of Valks (+250), and Twilight of the End accessories. The update currently focuses on opening Edania's Inner region and its new gameplay content, while the next chapter of Edania's story is planned for a future update. Pearl Abyss plans to introduce the final Hadum boss fight as the finale to Edania's new main questline in September, continuing the overarching story of Black Desert.

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