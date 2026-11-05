Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Officially Celebrates Shakatu's Month With An Event

Black Desert has a new series of events and celebrations happening for November, as they honor Shakatu’s Month with multiple items.

Article Summary Black Desert celebrates Shakatu’s Month in November with limited-time events, rewards, and merchant-themed activities.

Daily Black Desert login rewards include Cron Stones, Shakatu’s Gleaming Chest, and an Advice of Valks (+200) Box.

Players can earn Trade Tokens from combat, gathering, and fishing to exchange for 31 Black Desert reward items.

Shakatu’s Trade Secret lets Adventurers choose a safe or risky Cron Stone chest, with a bonus if Honest Deal wins.

Pearl Abyss has a new set of events and celebrations happening right now in Black Desert, as the game has launched Shakatu's Month. Players will be treated to a plethora of activities surrounding the game's most famous merchant, giving you some fun things to do that aren't seriously tied to any major storyline or life-threatening quest. This includes daily login rewards, collectible Trade Tokens, and a community-wide wager you can get into that will pay off for everyone who "chooses wisely." We have more details below as the content kicks off on Friday.

Shakatu Gets His Own Month in Black Desert

The festivities kick off with 14 days of login rewards, available from November 6 to December 2 on PC, while Console runs from November 12 to December 8. Rewards include Cron Stones, Shakatu's Gleaming Chest, an Advice of Valks (+200) Box, and more, with two Shakatu's Gleaming Chests waiting for those who complete all 14 days. Throughout the event, Adventurers can earn Shakatu Merchants Trade Tokens through combat, gathering, and fishing, then exchange them for any of 31 items. Highlights include an Advice of Valks (+300) Box, a Choose Your Rare Hammer Box, and a Transcended Premium Enhancement Box.

From November 5 to 12 on PC and November 12 to 19 on console, Adventurers can visit Shakatu in Velia to take on the "[Event] Shakatu's Trade Secret" quest, available once per Family. There, they face a true merchant's dilemma: play it safe with [Event] Shakatu's Honest Deal Chest for a guaranteed 1,000 Cron Stones, or take a chance on [Event] Shakatu's Daring Deal Chest for anywhere from 100 to 5,000 Cron Stones.

And there's a twist. If the Honest Deal Chest receives the most picks, every Adventurer will receive a bonus 2,000 Cron Stones. Results will be revealed on November 12 on PC and Nov 19 on console. Shakatu's Month is only getting started. More quests from Shakatu and special Thanksgiving events will arrive later in November, so Adventurers will want to keep an eye on Shakatu all month long.

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