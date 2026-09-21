Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Online Launches Edinia Part II With Final Boss

Black Desert Online has launched Edinia Part II, bringing a decade worth of storytelling to a climax with a major boss battle.

Article Summary Black Desert Online launches Edania Part II, closing Act 1 with a major story finale in Inner Edania.

Adventurers level 60+ can begin the new Black Desert questline and unlock a seven-story Adventure Log.

Black Desert Edania Part II adds Voidreach rewards, new exchange items, and fresh progression incentives.

Hadum arrives as the Black Desert final boss, requiring 428 AP, 520 DP, and Red grade gear or higher.

Pearl Abyss dropped the latest update into Black Desert Online this past week, as Edinia Part II has officially taken over the game. Completing the content with both new additions to the title, as well as a final boss for you to encounter, who looks like they're ready to tear the world asunder. This new content marks the culmination of a decade of storytelling, bringing the biggest storyline to a close with a battle against Hadum. We have more details below as the content is officially live.

Edinia Part II Takes Over Black Desert Online

At last, the final chapter of Black Desert Act 1 unfolds in Inner Edania. The long-buried truth behind the depths of this world awaits you. Agris, Markthanan, Elion, Aal, and Hadum. The gods who have been watching over this world reveal themselves at the brink of the end, guiding humanity. You will press on beyond the doors of Alyaelli to face the power of the gods and seek true salvation. We hope you will stand against the despair that consumes the world, and press on past any trial.

The story of Black Desert has come this far only because you, our Adventurers, have journeyed this world alongside us for so long. Here in Edania, that long journey that has carried us to this point comes to a close. And at its end, a grand new journey of fate will begin. Black Desert Studio will continue to work hard to bring you yet another adventure. We hope that the next 10 years of Black Desert's story will be written in your names, just as they have been until now.

Inner Edania Main Questline : The story of Black Desert Act 1 comes to a close as Adventurers journey into the heart of Edania, where the gods exert their authority. Adventurers level 60 and up can start the questline if they have the "Purest Union" knowledge and have finished the "[Edania] Contract" quest. The update also adds a new Adventure Log consisting of 7 stories connected to the questline.

: The story of Black Desert Act 1 comes to a close as Adventurers journey into the heart of Edania, where the gods exert their authority. New Rewards : Adventurers can earn Edana Rising Token – Voidreach and the Edania Voidreach Chest, plus Tier 4 Family exchange items for Agris' Golden Coins.

: Adventurers can earn Edana Rising Token – Voidreach and the Edania Voidreach Chest, plus Tier 4 Family exchange items for Agris' Golden Coins. Final Boss, Hadum : After Agris, Markthanan, Elion, and Aal revealed their presence in Inner Edania, Adventurers can now challenge Hadum, whose domain is a land of despair that leads all things into oblivion. To take on Hadum, Adventurers need at least 428 AP and 520 DP, and all equipped gear must be Red grade or higher (not counting Relics and Alchemy Stones).

: After Agris, Markthanan, Elion, and Aal revealed their presence in Inner Edania, Adventurers can now challenge Hadum, whose domain is a land of despair that leads all things into oblivion.

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